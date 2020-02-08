Pash, Adams Battle in 100 Back as Texas Beats SMU

TEXAS vs. SMU

February 7, 2020

Hosted by SMU

Short Course Yards

Full Results

TEAM SCORES

TEXAS: 159

SMU: 132

Texas took a short road trip to SMU tonight for a dual meet against in-state rival SMU. The Texas women won with a final score of 159 to 132. For a recap of the men’s meet, click here.

The Longhorns started things off with a 1:40.91 to win the 200 medley relay, highlighted by a 22.26 anchor from Bridget Semenuk. Logan Schiller picked up their next win, posting a 10:10.45 in the 1000 free. Distance ace Evie Pfeifer didn’t swim that event, but she won the 200 free right after in 1:49.06. She won her 2nd race of the meet just minutes later with a 1:03.81 in the 100 breast.

Freshman star Kelly Pash topped Big 12 Champion Claire Adams, 53.90 to 54.55, in the 100 back. She would later go on to win the 500 free in 4:48.83. SMU then snapped the Longhorns’ streak as AAC champ Erin Trahan put up a 2:00.49 in the 200 fly. Texas closed out the first half of the meet with a win, however, as Julia Cook won the 50 free in 23.45.

Emily Reese posted a Texas win in the 100 free after the break with a 51.64. The backstrokes were swept by Texas freshmen as Miranda Heckman claimed the 200 back (2:01.92). Just as the Longhorns were building a win streak again, Julia Yakushi was the next to win for SMU, coming from behind to win the 200 breast in 2:21.75. Trahan completed the butterfly sweep, winning the 100 fly in 54.16. Gabi Grobler ended the individual slate with a win for the Mustangs, posting a 2:04.08 in the 200 IM.

The Texas A squad was disqualified in the 200 free relay, but the B team won in 1:34.00. Though they were ultimately DQed, Pash (22.13) and Cook (22.34) put up a pair of flying-start 22-lows.

*NOTE: We will update with press releases later on as they become available*

PRESS RELEASE – TEXAS WOMEN

PRESS RELEASE – SMU WOMEN