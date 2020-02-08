Texas Men Smash 12 Pool Records, Post Multiple 45s in 100 Back vs. SMU

TEXAS vs. SMU

Texas took a short road trip to SMU tonight for a dual meet against in-state rival SMU. The Texas men won with a final score of 194 to 101. For a recap of the women’s meet, click here. Some of the men suited up as they posted very fast in-season times. Overall, 12 Pool Records were set by the Longhorns in the following events: 200 medley relay, 1000 free, 200 free, 100 back, 100 breast, 200 fly, 100 free, 200 back, 500 free, 100 fly, 50 free, and 200 free relay.

The Longhorns got off to a fast start, posting a 1:25.11 in the 200 medley relay. Chris Staka led them off with a 21.08 back split. Caspar Corbeau (breast- 23.81), Alvin Jiang (fly- 20.48), and Peter Larson (free- 19.74) followed.

Jiang and Staka returned to battle in the 100 back. Jiang was only 5 hundredths shy of his best time, putting up a speedy 45.31 as he edged out Staka on the back half. Staka was within tenths of his best, taking 2nd in 45.67. Relay teammates Corbeau and Larson also won a race each in the first half of the meet. Corbeau won the 100 breast in 53.66, while Larson took the 50 free in 20.23.

Also in the first half of the meet, Jack Collins was within half a second of his lifetime best from midseason as he won the 1000 free in 8:57.53. It was his first time under 9:00 in a dual meet and an in-season best by 14 seconds. In the next event, Texas teammate Drew Kibler put up an in-season best 1:33.11 in the 200 free. Sam Pomajevich was dominant in the 200 fly (1:42.04).

After the break, Daniel Krueger put up a 42.86 in the 100 free to beat teammate Ryan Harty (43.86) by a second. NCAA Champion Austin Katz raced to victory in the 200 back, blasting a 1:40.24.

The Longhorn win streak was finally snapped in the 200 breast. SMU’s Caleb Rhodenbaugh led a top 3 sweep in 1:57.92. He charged through the final 50 to just out-touch teammate Colin Feehery (1:58.09). Connor Dalbo was 3rd in 1:59.24.

Alex Zettle put the Horns back on top as he won the 500 free in a new Pool Record time of 4:18.35 over teammate Jake Foster (4:22.71). In his 2nd win of the day, Jiang raced to a 46.14 in the 100 fly. He outswam teammate Maxime Rooney (46.57), formerly an SEC Champion for Florida, on the back half to take that win. Kibler was 3rd there in 47.45, just over half a second shy of a lifetime best. Harty closed out the individual schedule with a 1:46.13 victory in the 200 IM. Check out a video of the 100 fly below.

100 Fly

– A 1-2-3 finish for Alvin Jiang, Maxime Rooney and Drew Kibler. Jiang led the way with a pool record time of 46.14 pic.twitter.com/JJAmcADPLt — Texas Men's Swimming & Diving (@TexasMSD) February 8, 2020

The Longhorns ended the day with a 1:18.15 win in the 200 free relay. Staka took on the leadoff again, posting a 19.56 to shave 2 tenths off his lifetime best and break the Pool Record. Rooney (19.43) and Katz (19.96) took on the middle legs, while Krueger anchored in 19.20. Notably, they could have been even faster, as Corbeau swam a 19.66 on the 2nd leg of the B relay.

