Roland Schoeman Speaks for First Time Since Doping Suspension Announced

South African swimmer Roland Schoeman, an Olympic gold medalist, has made his first public statement since FINA announced that he has been sanctioned for testing positive for a banned substance.

Schoeman received a one year ban, that began in May, after testing positive for the banned substance GW501516. The World Anti-Doping Agency categorizes GW501516 as a ‘hormone and metabolic modulator’, alerting athletes in 2013 that the substance failed medical trials and was a toxic threat to health if used as a performance enhancer. (Washington Post)

In the statement, Schoeman said that he believes that the positive test came as a result of a tainted supplement, though he says that by the time he was notified of his positive test, all of that month’s supply of supplements were gone and unable to be tested.

Even without proof of a tainted supplement, FINA still reduced Schoeman’s punishment from the maximum 4 years for a first time offense. By rule, the 4 years are reduced to 2 years if the hearing body believes that it was not intentional, and generally to reduce further than that requires an athlete to prove a source of accidental ingestion. As an example, American swimmer Madisyn Cox initially had a 2-year doping suspension given out by FINA. It was only after she identified the source of contamination, a specific supplement she was taking that was able to be tested for contamination, that she had that suspension reduced to 6 months. FINA, however, has reduced Schoeman’s suspension from 2 years to 1 year, even without identifying a source of contamination. FINA has not responded to requests for the full Doping Panel decision to illuminate why they chose to give Schoeman only a 1 year penalty.

Schoeman has thus far declined to answer questions from SwimSwam, and punctuated his statement on Friday that this would be his final word on the matter.

Schoeman did offer in his defense that he believes 2 prior tests and 2 later tests that came back clean as evidence of contamination because the detection time for GW50516, also known as Cardarine, is 40 days. “So, had I been intentionally taking it, all five tests would have proved positive.”

Schoeman also admits that this ordeal has changed his perspective on other athletes’ claims of accidental ingestion.

“I used to think the world of illicit supplementing was straightforward. That you either took supplements or you didn’t. And frankly, I disbelieved other athletes when they claimed contamination. I now know from painful experience that it isn’t quite that simple.”

Schoeman says that he is now recording batch numbers and retaining a portion of each supply of supplements so that if he has future positive doping tests that he can check for contamination.

The 39-year old Schoeman was a member of the South African team at the 2000, 2004, 2008, and 2012 Olympic Games. He won an Olympic gold in 2004 as a member of South Africa’s 400 free relay, and that year he also took silver in the 100 free and bronze in the 50 free individually. He also had 3 long course World Championships, all in individual events, and is a former World Record holder in 5 events.

South Africa has not yet announced their selection criteria for swimming at the 2020 Olympic Games; however, Schoeman’s suspension expires on May 17th: after the Australian National Championships (traditionally their Olympic Trials), but well before the Olympic Games.

Roland Schoeman‘s Full Statement is Below