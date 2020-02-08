Curzan Downs Smoliga’s 100 BK HS National Record; Green Hope Boys Defend Title

2020 NCHSAA NORTH CAROLINA 4A STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 7, 2020

Defending champs: Leesville Road girls & Green Hope boys

Psych Sheets

Preview

Hosted by Cardinal Gibbons

Results

TOP 5 TEAM SCORES – GIRLS

Green Hope- 251 WA Hough- 229 Myers Park- 178 Apex Friendship- 162 Needham Broughton- 149

TOP 5 TEAM SCORES – BOYS

Green Hope- 279 Panther Creek- 180.5 Page- 178 Athens Drive- 167 WA Hough- 134

Cardinal Gibbons’ Claire Curzan put on a show tonight at the NCHSAA 4A Championships. Individually, she took down the National High School Record in the 100 fly, blowing it away by a second in 50.38. That was also a new 15-16 NAG Record. You can watch a video of that swim here.

In the 100 back, she broke Olivia Smoliga’s National High School Record, posting a 51.38. She’s now #5 in the 15-16 Age Group. Her best time, a 51.23 from 2019, is the 2nd fastest ever in the 13-14 age group. Curzan also put up a pair of fast relay splits tonight. She led off the 200 medley relay in 24.54 and anchored the 200 free relay in 21.71.

Green Hope came away with both team titles, successfully defending their boys’ title. The boys set a new State Record in the 200 medley relay with Colin Cotter (back- 23.40), Michael Cotter (breast- 26.26), Jesse Ssengonzi (fly- 21.90), and John Satterfield (free- 20.68) combining for a 1:32.24.

That relay had 3 men win individually as well. Michael Cotter went on to win the men’s 200 free in 1:38.58. Ssengonzi became the 100 fly champ in 49.09. Satterfield won the 100 free in 45.23. Teammate Michael Moore set the 4A Record in the 200 IM, clocking in at 1:47.83. He later won the 100 back in 49.22.

Myers Park freshman Kiley Wilhelm dominated the girls’ 200 IM. Her 1:56.77 clipped her lifetime best from this season’s Winter Juniors. It also blew away Brooke Zettle’s former State Record by over a second. WA Hough’s Grace Rainey was just 5 hundredths away from the State Record, which she set at 1:01.26 last season, as she won the 100 breast in 1:01.31.

Additional Event Winners: