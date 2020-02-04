Curzan, Forst, Connery, Zettel Highlight NC High School State Psych Sheets

North Carolina’s high school state championships at UNC in Chapel Hill. We’ll briefly preview the teams & swimmers to watch in all three divisions:

1A/2A (small schools)

Defending champs: Carrboro girls & NC Science & Math boys

Psych Sheets

Swimmers to watch:

Tim Connery, Christ the King Catholic High

Junior Tim Connery is probably the biggest national name competing in the small school division. Connery is a SwimMAC standout and future Michigan Wolverine. He’s entered in the 100 free and 100 breast, and his personal bests (44.31 & 53.19) would smash not only 1A/2A state records (45.12 & 56.51) but also overall North Carolina state record (44.62 & 54.47). Connery won the 50 free last year, and could challenge that 1A/2A record if he leads off on the 200 free relay.

Emme Nelson, Community School of Davidson

On the girls side, keep an eye on senior Emme Nelson, the three-time defending state meet MVP. Nelson will go for a four-peat on state titles in the 200 IM and 100 breaststroke while looking to break her own state records in those races.

Baylor Nelson, Community School of Davidson

Younger brother Baylor Nelson is a sophomore, and returning after winning the 200 IM last year in a 1A/2A record 1:50.59. He’ll look to reset that record and challenge the overall state record of 1:48.26. His career-best from Winter Juniors is just two tenths off that mark.

3A (middle division)

Defending champs: Charlotte Catholic girls & Marvin Ridge boys

Psych Sheets

Swimmers to watch:

Preston Forst, North Guilford

Ranked the #16 recruit in the country among current seniors, Preston Forst could break two state records this week. The distance swimmer and Stanford commit will swim the 200 free (1:37.13) and 500 free (4:22.45), chasing his own 200 free 3A state record (1:38.86 last year) and a two-year-old 500 free record (4:29.30). Further out are overall state records of 1:35.34 and 4:18.70.

Olivia Rhodes, Charlotte Catholic

Junior Olivia Rhodes is in line for two individual state titles as Charlotte Catholic goes for its third consecutive state title. Adding to that intrigue is that Rhodes will chase a state record from her older sister Lauren in 2013. Olivia Rhodes’ seed times (23.34 & 51.58 in the 50/100 frees) are close to state 3A records: 22.92 in the 50 and 50.02 in the 100. The latter record belongs to Lauren Rhodes.

Kaylee Hamblin, Parkwood

Parkwood’s Kaylee Hamblin is the two-time defending 100 breast champ, and comes in just a tenth off of the 3A state record with her seed time. In fact, the junior’s career-best 1:01.20 would actually break the overall state record of 1:01.53 set last year by Ashley McCauley in 4A.

Trevor Torres, DH Conley

Senior and Naval Academy commit Trevor Torres is the top seed in the 200 free and 100 free. In the latter event, Torres is actually seeded just three tenths off the state record of 44.62 set by Sam Hoover last year. That’s the 3A and overall state recod.

4A (big schools)

Defending champs: Leesville Road girls & Green Hope boys

Psych Sheets

Swimmers to watch:

Claire Curzan, Cardinal Gibbons

Sophomore Claire Curzan is already a national-level standout. She also set state records (4A and overall) in the 100 fly and 100 back as a freshman last year. Curzan was 51.60 in the fly and 51.88 in the back at that meet. She’s improved both times since then, and could be chasing National Age Group records this weekend in the 15-16 division. The 15-year-old already owns the fastest 15-16 time in history in the 100 fly (50.87), and could topple world record-holder Regan Smith’s 50.58 NAG in the 100 back.

Brooke Zettel, Apex Friendship

Curzan can’t overshadow her TAC Titans teammate Brooke Zettel, a junior and Florida commit who already owns the state’s 200 IM record. Zettel was 1:57.93 last year to set that record and is the top seed by almost a second coming into this meet with an in-season 2:01. Zettel could look to add the state’s 100 breast record. Zettel has been 1:01.77, with the state 4A and overall records standing at 1:01.53 from Ashley McCauley last year. Zettel and Curzan should also have a spirited battle for meet MVP.

Reid Mikuta, Page

On the boys side, Page senior Reid Mikuta is the top seed in the 200 IM (1:52.18) and 100 breast (55.91). The senior Auburn commit should chase his first individual state title, as well as state records of 1:48.26 and 54.47. Outside of high school season, Mikuta has been 1:47.52 and 53.26.

Teresa Ivan, Ardrey Kell

Junior Teresa Ivan is the top seed in the 50 free (23.08) and 100 free (50.14) and is about half a second off of state 4A and overall records in both events.