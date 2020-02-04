Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Training Blocks: A Week With Ray Looze & the Indiana Pro Group

Every now and then at SwimSwam, we’ll get a copy of a workout from a major college or professional training group. But with our new series ‘Training Blocks,’ we’re aiming to go deeper, with a set of workouts over a longer period of time. It’s an effort to see how multiple workouts are structured, how they work together, and how the top minds in our sport build out a training block. 

To kick off our ‘Training Blocks’ series, we connected with Indiana University head coach Ray Looze, who served as Team USA’s head coach for the 2018 Pan Pacific Championships.

Looze passed along some workouts from IU’s mid stroke/mid-sprint group, specifically mentioning several of the Indiana pros who swam these workouts: Blake Pieroni, Zach Apple, Lilly King, Annie Lazor and Ian Finnerty. (“We have a great deal of swimmers who move group to group by day,” Looze noted, “so this is by no means what everyone did in this particular week.”).

Looze also mentioned that this block shows how IU begins the taper process, which has begun for some athletes, but not for others. Looze says that a pre-taper practice involves similar volume and structure, but with less intensity and power. For example, a pulley set might be reduced to 3 hard/1 easy or 2 hard/1 easy depending on where an athlete is during their taper.

Notable abbreviations:

  • BT = breaststroke
  • BO = breakout
  • H/E = hard/easy

If the embedded document isn’t available, wait a few minutes and refresh your page – it sometimes takes a few minutes to appear.

Leave a Reply

Natas

Another article on IU? Surprise! Where is Jonty? Why is no one talking about the fact that he hasn’t been on deck for 2 weeks?

1 hour ago
Swammer

He apparently got removed for misconduct and is no longer on staff. I am waiting to hear the IU AD come out with a statement about it..

1 hour ago
Ol' Longhorn

Dang. I was waiting for the perfect marriage of the hydro-freestyle and the elusive quadrant.

57 minutes ago
M - Wolverines

Just a few weeks before BIG10s too. What could’ve taken place for this to happen and for IU to be quiet about it for this long? Anyone on the team have any answers? A shame for the pros that followed him too.. I hope someone looks into this, potentially a big story here.

36 minutes ago
Samuli Hirsi

maybe it is better to be silent that wheels of justice can turn their rounds, better than hangmen here in the comments….

26 minutes ago
meeeee

You must be quoting Cameron Craig

19 minutes ago
;dhssda

Swimswam I want to know.
Who is the more iconic commenter:
Upvote: Ol’ Longhorn
Downvote Yohzik

33 minutes ago
Braden Keith

That Bobo Gigi didn’t make this poll invalidates all of its results.

29 minutes ago
RenéDescartes

Bobo was last decade. Old news now.

24 minutes ago
Braden Keith

An icon transcends time.

16 minutes ago
joec

This is a great idea for a new series of articles! Keep them coming!

6 minutes ago

