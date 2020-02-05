SwimMAC’s Victoria Dichak (2020) Makes Verbal Commitment to Towson

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Charlotte, North Carolina native Victoria Dichak has announced her intention to swim for Towson University next fall.

“I am so incredibly excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming careers at Towson University. I felt right at home the second I stepped on campus and everyone was so welcoming and supportive. I can’t wait for what the future holds in both the pool and the classroom and I am so honored for the opportunity to spend the next four years with this amazing team and coaching staff. Thank you to my family, friends, teammates, and coaches for guiding me along the way. GO TIGERS!!”

Dichak is a senior at Charlotte Catholic High School where she specializes in freestyle and IM. Last February, she competed at the NCHSAA Class 3A State Meet in the 500 free and 200 IM, finaling in the latter. Outside of high school, Dichak swims for SwimMAC Carolina. She updated her PBs in the 100/200/500 free, 100 back and 200 IM in December at the ATOM Winter Invite, placing among the top-8 in the 100/200/500 free, 100/200 fly, and 200 IM. She wrapped up the 2019 LCM season at the USA Futures Meet in Greensboro where she competed in the 100 free, 100 fly, and 200 IM. Earlier in the summer she had gone best times in the 100 free and 50/100 back.

Dichak will suit up for the Tigers with fellow class of 2024 commit Samantha Casolo. She is quite close to scoring at the conference level; it took 56.27/2:05.89 to get a second swim in the butterfly events and 2:06.14/4:34.39 to score in the IMs at the 2019 CAA Championships (the CAA only scores an A final and a B final).

Top SCY times:

100 fly – 57.13

200 fly – 2:06.68

200 IM – 2:07.95

400 IM – 4:36.06

100 back – 58.09

200 back – 2:08.40

100 free – 52.41

200 free – 1:53.87

