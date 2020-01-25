Watch Bacon’s 51.3 100 Back/52.8 100 Fly at 2020 ISL HS Champs (Full Recap)

2020 ISL HS SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Jan. 24, 2020

McLean, Virginia

Short Course Yards

Stone Ridge’s Phoebe Bacon and Erin Gemmell put on a show Saturday at the 2020 Independent School League Swimming Championships. First, they combined with Eleanor Sun (breast- 30.05) and Tia Thomas (free- 23.76) to win the 200 medley relay in a new League Record of 1:43.62. Bacon led them off with a 24.52 back split, while Gemmell put up a 25.29 on the fly. Check out the race video below and read on for a recap of the meet and more videos of the individual highlights.

GIRLS’ 200 MEDLEY RELAY

Individually, Bacon set 2 League Records. Bacon, a Pan American Games and U.S. Open Champion, was over 4 seconds ahead of the field as she touched in 52.84. That’s about a second shy of her best from last month’s NCAP invite. She returned to win the 100 back, again dominating with a 51.32. That’s just over half a second from her best, which was set at the same invite last month. In addition to her individual wins, Bacon split a 49.19 to anchor Stone Ridge’s 400 free relay (3:26.16)to a new League Record.

GIRLS’ 100 BACK:

GIRLS’ 100 FLY:

Gemmell, daughter of U.S. Olympic coach Bruce Gemmell and sister of U.S. Olympian Andrew Gemmell, broke 50 seconds to set a new Meet Record in the 100 free. Her 49.92 within 4 tenths of her lifetime best from 2019 NCSAs. She won the 200 free in 1:46.90, also within tenths of her best from last year’s NCSA Meet. Her final swim of the meet was a 22.45 anchor split on Stone Ridge’s 200 free relay as the team took down the League Record in 1:35.07.

GIRLS’ 100 FREE:

After contributing to the winning 200 medley relay, freshman Sun went on to narrowly miss the Meet Record with a 2:04.34 in the 200 IM. She clipped her lifetime best in the 100 breast, posting a 1:03.85 to win it. Sun also split a 23.99 on the 3rd leg of the 200 free relay.

Madeira Varsity’s Sofie Davis and The Holton-Arms School’s Sophie Duncan were also individual event winners. Davis won the 50 free, just hundredths away from her best time in 24.09. Duncan knocked almost 4 seconds off her best in the 500 free, winning in 4:51.71. Notably, every individual event winner at the meet is a club swimmer for NCAP.