Watch Daiya Seto’s 4:06.09 400 IM That Ranks Him #5 All-Time

2020 KOSUKE KITAJIMA CUP

Japanese star Daiya Seto has been swimming like a man on a mission for the past week or so, putting up three lifetime bests, and rewriting all-time top performances lists, in the 200 fly, 200 IM, and now the 400 IM. Here’s race video from Seto’s 400 IM, a 4:06.09 effort that makes him the 5th-fastest performer in history.

Courtesy of YouTube user Yoshiyuki T

Seto actually was about seven-tenths of a second under world record pace after the fly leg, but fell behind on the backstroke leg. Here’s a quick comparison of Seto’s split to Phelps’ world record splits.

Phelps 2008: 54.92/ 1:01.57 / 1:10.56 / 56.79 = 4:03.84

Seto 2020: 54.22 / 1:03.46 / 1:09.83 / 58.58 = 4:06.09

Even if the world record proves to be out of reach this summer, Seto would not need to shave much time off his swim to quickly jump up to #3 all-time, as he’s less than two-tenths of a second behind Kosuke Hagino and Chase Kalisz on the all-time list.

Top 5 Men’s 400 IM Performers All-Time