Thomas Heilman Becomes Youngest Swimmer Sub-51 in 100 Yard Fly

2020 CYAC Winter Invite

  • January 24th-26th, 2020
  • Brooks Family YMCA, Charlottesville, Virginia
  • 25y (SCY) Pool
  • Results on Meet Mobile: “CYAC Winter Invite”

A week after breaking the 11-12 National Age Group Record in the 100 yard fly, 12-year old Thomas Heilman has done so again at the CYAC Winter Invite. This is one of his final opportunities to race as a 12-year old: he ages up in February.

His latest swim is a 50.82, which makes him the youngest swimmer to ever go sub-51 seconds in the race.

Heilman first broke the record in November with a 51.44 to clear Chas Morton’s legendary 1984 record of 51.85. Then, last weekend, he swam 51.27, before bumping down to 50.82 this weekend. In total, that means he cut more than a second off a record that stood for 35 years.

Split Comparison:

New NAG Record Last Week’s NAG Record November NAG Record
1st 50 23.95 24.21 24.67
2nd 50 26.87 27.06 26.77
Final Time 50.82 51.27 51.44

While Heilman’s back-half splits haven’t changed that much, with improved confidence he’s been able to go out much faster as the record has progressed without sacrificing the back-half of his swim.

Heilman swam lifetime bests in all 4 of his timed-finals swims this week, dropping a second in the 200 back and about 2 seconds in each of the 200 IM and 500 free.

Besides the 100 fly record, he now ranks 13th all-time in the age group in the 500 free, 15th all-time in the 200 back, and 4th all-time in the 200 IM, just ahead of now-World Champion Michael Andrew.

Heilman’s full results from this weekend:

  • 100 fly – 50.82
  • 200 back – 2:01.49
  • 200 IM – 1:57.64
  • 500 free – 4:47.12

1
PVSFree

This is Heilman’s world and we’re all just living in it

Vote Up3-1Vote Down Reply
19 minutes ago

