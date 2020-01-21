Thomas Heilman Pops 51.27, Re-Breaks Boys 100 Fly 11-12 NAG at Winterfest 2020

Winterfest 2020
- Jan. 17-19, 2020
- University of Maryland
- College Park, MD
12-year-old Thomas Heilman of the Piedmont Family YMCA in Virginia has crushed his own 11-12 NAG in the 100 yard fly. At the Winterfest 2020 YMCA meet at the University of Maryland, Heilman crushed his prelims heat with his lifetime best of 51.27, chopping 0.17s off his November NAG of 51.44.
In contrast to his November swim, Heilman took the race out more valiantly, giving him the two-tenth edge.
|New NAG
|
Former NAG
|1st 50
|24.21
|24.67
|2nd 50
|27.06
|26.77
|Final Time
|51.27
|51.44
Top 5 All-Time Performers- 100 Yard Fly, Boys 11-12
- 51.27- Thomas Heilman, 2020
- 51.85- Chas Morton, 1984
- 52.06- Riccardo Osio, 2019
- 52.44- Miles Green, 2019
- 52.64- Noah Phelps, 2020
Since the beginning of 2019, Heilman has dropped a total of 2.16 seconds off his 100 fly personal best. His top 3 performances are all under the 52-second barrier.
|Top 5 Performances- 100 Fly, Thomas Heilman
|Rank
|Date
|Time
|Meet
|1
|1/17/20
|51.27
|Winterfest 2020
|2
|1/17/20
|51.34
|Winterfest 2020
|3
|11/3/19
|51.44
|2019 VA CYAC Fall Invite
|4
|3/30/19
|53.21
|
2019 NCSA Age Group Swimming Championships
|5
|3/8/19
|53.43
|
2019 VA SC Age Group Champs
Heilman ended the meet by winning all 8 of his events, including 1 relay. Along with his 100 fly NAG, Heilman set 6 more personal bests. Heilman has now moved up to #10 all-time in the 50 back, entered the top-20 in three more events, and moved up in his remaining events.
Here’s a full rundown of Heilman’s top times.
- 50 free- 22.06 (PB 21.50, 11-12 NAG)
- 500 free- 4:47.65 *No. 16 all-time
- 50 back- 24.97 *No. 10 all-time
- 100 back- 54.72 *No. 25 all-time
- 50 breast- 28.20 *No. 13 all-time
- 100 breast- 1:02.99 *No. 83 all-time
- 100 fly- 51.27 *11-12 NAG
- 200 IM- 1:59.67 *No. 12 all-time
Heilman now begins 2020 with six 11-12 NAGs, the 50/100/200 free and fly events.
Video Courtesy of Billy Beck
