Thomas Heilman Pops 51.27, Re-Breaks Boys 100 Fly 11-12 NAG at Winterfest 2020

Winterfest 2020

Jan. 17-19, 2020

University of Maryland

College Park, MD

Live Results via MM: “Winterfest 2020”

12-year-old Thomas Heilman of the Piedmont Family YMCA in Virginia has crushed his own 11-12 NAG in the 100 yard fly. At the Winterfest 2020 YMCA meet at the University of Maryland, Heilman crushed his prelims heat with his lifetime best of 51.27, chopping 0.17s off his November NAG of 51.44.

In contrast to his November swim, Heilman took the race out more valiantly, giving him the two-tenth edge.

New NAG Former NAG 1st 50 24.21 24.67 2nd 50 27.06 26.77 Final Time 51.27 51.44

Top 5 All-Time Performers- 100 Yard Fly, Boys 11-12

51.27- Thomas Heilman, 2020 51.85- Chas Morton, 1984 52.06- Riccardo Osio, 2019 52.44- Miles Green, 2019 52.64- Noah Phelps, 2020

Since the beginning of 2019, Heilman has dropped a total of 2.16 seconds off his 100 fly personal best. His top 3 performances are all under the 52-second barrier.

Top 5 Performances- 100 Fly, Thomas Heilman Rank Date Time Meet 1 1/17/20 51.27 Winterfest 2020 2 1/17/20 51.34 Winterfest 2020 3 11/3/19 51.44 2019 VA CYAC Fall Invite 4 3/30/19 53.21 2019 NCSA Age Group Swimming Championships 5 3/8/19 53.43 2019 VA SC Age Group Champs

Heilman ended the meet by winning all 8 of his events, including 1 relay. Along with his 100 fly NAG, Heilman set 6 more personal bests. Heilman has now moved up to #10 all-time in the 50 back, entered the top-20 in three more events, and moved up in his remaining events.

Here’s a full rundown of Heilman’s top times.

50 free- 22.06 (PB 21.50, 11-12 NAG)

500 free- 4:47.65 *No. 16 all-time

*No. 16 all-time 50 back- 24.97 *No. 10 all-time

*No. 10 all-time 100 back- 54.72 *No. 25 all-time

*No. 25 all-time 50 breast- 28.20 *No. 13 all-time

*No. 13 all-time 100 breast- 1:02.99 *No. 83 all-time

*No. 83 all-time 100 fly- 51.27 *11-12 NAG

*11-12 NAG 200 IM- 1:59.67 *No. 12 all-time

Heilman now begins 2020 with six 11-12 NAGs, the 50/100/200 free and fly events.

Video Courtesy of Billy Beck