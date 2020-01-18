Upcoming 2020 Kosuke Kitajima Cup Gives Japanese OLY Trials Preview

2020 KOSUKE KITAJIMA CUP

Friday, January 24th – Sunday, January 26th

Tatsumi International Swimming Centre, Tokyo, Japan

50m (LCM)

Meet Information

The best of the best in Japanese swimming is set to take to Tatsumi International Swimming Centre the weekend of Friday, January 24th to race in the annual Kosuke Kitajima Cup.

With the likes of powerhouse athletes Daiya Seto, Kosuke Hagino, Katsuhiro Matsumoto, Yui Ohashi, and Rio Shirai entered in the 3-day affair, the meet promises to provide us with a full-on dress rehearsal of the Japan Swim, the meet slated for April which represents the nation’s Olympic Trials.

The 2019 edition of this meet actually took place in November 2018, which meant that spring sensation Rikako Ikee was still healthy enough to compete. She and fellow ace Katsumi Nakamura earned MVP honors at that edition for their speedy performances, which included a 52.79 100m free for Ikee and 48.43 performance by Nakamura.

This year, on-fire Seto just logged a legendary double while competing at the FINA Champions Series in Beijing, with the 25-year-old father clocking a new Asian and Japanese national record 200m fly time of 1:52.53. He followed that up just a few races later with a monster personal best of 1:55.55 in the 200m IM to put the world on notice once again that he means business with a home Olympic Games on the horizon.

Below are the high-profile Japanese swimmers committed to swimming at the 2020 Kosuke Kitajima Cup thus far:

Daiya Seto

Katsumi Nakamura

Shinri Shioura

Ryosuke Irie

Kosuke Hagino

Masato Sakai

Ippei Watanabe

Katsuhiro Matsumoto

Naoki Mizunuma

Kazuki Kohinata

Keita Sunama

Naito Ehara

Keisuke Yoshida

Women

Yui Ohashi

Reona Aoki

Rika Omoto

Chihiro Igarashi

Tomomi Aoki

Rio Shirai

Takaya Yasue

Suzuka Hasegawa

Hiroko Makino