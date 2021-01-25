Turn the Fundamentals Into True Competitive Advantages at a SPIRE Swim Camp

Courtesy: SPIRE

SPIRE Institute/Academy’s training programs are ideal for swimmers looking for an intense training environment to prepare for the next level of competition. Under the direction of Aquatics Director/Head Coach Thad Schultz, a national champion, elite college coach and highly respected developer of talent, SPIRE offers multiple opportunities for high school athletes, graduates and other elite swimmers looking for the ideal training program.

Looking for a summer camp for swimming? Swimmers looking for short-term opportunities to train with SPIRE’s coaches and athletic performance experts can choose from two types of swim camps. During two daily water sessions and daily dryland workouts, SPIRE’s Stroke Camp will cover all four competitive strokes, providing athletes with one of the best swim camp experiences for competitive swimmers in the United States.

“I went to a swim camp two years ago at another facility and I wasn’t very impressed. The amenities were dated, and the staff wasn’t very attentive. I didn’t learn as much as I had hoped to, so last year, I worked harder to find the best swim camp for a competitive swimmer–and I found SPIRE. I’m happy to say that the SPIRE swim camp did not disappoint. I’m looking forward to attending another SPIRE swim camp this summer.”

SPIRE SWIM CAMPS WERE FULLY BOOKED IN 2020. REGISTER NOW TO RESERVE YOUR SPOT!

LEARN MORE – https://www.spireinstitute.org/academy-admissions-guide/

REGISTER NOW – https://www.spireinstitute.org/camp-registration/

SPIRE is also offering another summer camp for swimming– the intensive Start & Turn Camp. The focus of this swim camp is to turn these often-overlooked skills into true competitive advantages. Fast, legal turns for all four competitive strokes and the IM transition turn will be covered. Swimmers will receive intensive instruction on the forward and backstroke starts with safety as a priority.

Athletes who attend either the Stroke or Starts & Turns swim camp can choose from a day or a residential option that includes on-campus accommodations and three nutritious meals a day.

“Attending a SPIRE swim camp last summer was really a turning point in my swimming career,” another camper commented. “I not only fine-tuned my technique and got stronger, I sharpened my mental toughness and focus. Having the opportunity to work with SPIRE’s staff and meet the other athletes made me realize how much I want to be the best swimmer I can be, and the lengths I’m willing to go to achieve that.”

For the Stroke Camp, the dates are June 6-10, 13-17, 20-24 and Aug. 8-12.

For the Start and Turn Camps, the dates are: May 28-30, June 11-13 and 18-20, August 13-15.

For more information on SPIRE Academy swimming programs, contact Director of Admissions Brian Oliver, [email protected] or visit the website www.spireinstitute.org/academy to download the Admissions Guide.

