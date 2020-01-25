Tennessee Women Defeat Georgia in Athens for the First Time

GEORGIA vs. TENNESSEE

Jan. 25, 2020

Hosted by Georgia

Short Course Yards

TEAM SCORES

WOMEN

Tennessee 199 Georgia 101

MEN

Georgia 176.5 Tennessee 122.5

SEC Swimming fans saw some excitement in Athens on Saturday as rivals Georgia and Tennessee met for a dual meet. On the women’s side, Tennessee defeated Georgia in the Gabrielsen Natatorium for the first time. The Georgia men handed Tennessee their first loss of the season.

SEC Champion Erika Brown picked up 3 individual wins for the Volunteers. She finished 2 seconds ahead of the field in the 200 free, leading in 1:45.18. Brown later won handily in both of her remaining events, clocking a 48.86 in the 100 free and a 52.22 in the 100 fly.

Another SEC Champ, Meghan Small, turned in a pair of victories for Tennessee. In the 200 IM, Small took a slight lead on the front half, but Georgia freshman Zoie Hartman took over the lead on the breast leg. Small then came from behind to win it, outsplitting Hartman by nearly a second on the closing split for a 1:58.42 to 1:59.19 victory. Small had also won the 100 back earlier in 54.10.

Teammate Amanda Nunan also put together a winning double. Nunan swept the distance freestyles, posting a 4:45.06 in the 500 and a 9:39.55 in the 1000. The Volunteer women remain undefeated.

Georgia SEC Champion Camden Murphy swept the butterflies to help the UGA men to victory. First up was the 200 fly, where he pulled away on the back half to beat teammate Harry Homans 1:45.97 to 1:46.46. Murphy was over half a second ahead of the field in the 100 fly, winning in 47.16.

Teammate Greg Reed (4:22.48/9:00.63) swept the distance freestyles for the Bulldogs, leading a 1-2 finish with Andrew Abruzzo (4:23.27/9:05.77) both times. Abruzzo closed out his schedule with a win, posting a 1:47.49 in the 200 IM.

PRESS RELEASE – TENNESSEE

PRESS RELEASE – GEORGIA

ATHENS, Ga. — The eighth-ranked University of Georgia men’s swimming and diving team took down the undefeated No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers, 176.5-122.5, on Saturday in the Gabrielsen Natatorium, while the No.12 Lady Bulldogs fell to the fourth-ranked Lady Vols (7-0).

The Bulldogs’ win over the Vols boosts their season record to 5-1, while the Lady Dogs’ 199-101 loss drops their record to 4-2 on the season.

Junior Danielle Della Torre gave the Lady Bulldogs a boost and their first win of the day, finishing the 100-yard breast in 1:00.04. Sophomore Callie Dickinson followed suit, earning a season-best 1:56.37 finish in the 200-yard butterfly. This was also Dickinson’s first win of season in the event.

“The ladies were a bit more tired than I thought,” said Tom Cousins Head Coach Jack Bauerle . “Tennessee is one of the best teams in the country, and Tennessee’s women are as good as I’ve seen since 2013. Danielle De Torre did a heck of a job today…and Zoie (Hartman) is going to be a force at the NCAAs for sure. On the men’s side— I’m really proud… Ian Grum is going to be a force. He sort of saved us a lot today…Camden (Murphy) is just so tough. I’ll tell you who was great today— Walker Higgins . His 200 free was maybe the best swim we had today…Overall, I like the character of the group, and they did a great job.”

The Bulldogs kickstarted the meet with four wins before the intermission, including 1-2-3 sweeps in two events. In the 1,000-yard freestyle, junior Greg Reed finished first with a season-best of 9:00.63. Sophomore Andrew Abruzzo (9:05.77) and senior Kevin Miller (9:11.32) rounded out the top-three in the 1,000-yard free.

The Georgia men dominated the 200-yard fly to sweep their second event of the day. Finishing first for the Bulldogs was junior Camden Murphy (1:45.97), with freshman Harry Homans (1:46.46) and senior Clayton Forde (1:47.59) finishing in second and third place, respectively.

Against his hometown team, Knoxville native Walker Higgins boasted a season-best (1:35.38) in the 200-yard freestyle to finish first overall. Higgins’ win allowed the Bulldogs to grab their first double-figure lead of the meet.

Prior to the intermission, freshman Bulldog Dillon Downing matched times (20.25) with the Vols’ Braga Verhage for first place in the 50-yard freestyle.

At the first break, the Georgia men led the Vols, 67.5-63.5, while the Lady Bulldogs trailed, 77-54.

The Bulldogs kept rolling to start the second round of competition. Georgia natives Ian Grum and Jack Dalmolin grabbed the Bulldogs’ first two wins out of the break. Freshman Grum (44.70) took the 200-yard backstroke before Dalmolin, a junior, recorded a win in the 200 breast (1:59.09).

Hartman and Della Torre finished strong for the Lady Bulldogs with top finishes in their remaining events. In the 200 breast, freshman Hartman (2:11.12) came in second place with Della Torre (2:11.39) following in third. Hartman capped the day for the women with a second-place finish in the 200 IM (1:59.19).

With scores by Reed (4:22.48), Abruzzo (4:23.27) and Higgins (4:26.27) in the 500 free, the Bulldogs sealed their third top-three finish of the day. Murphy (47.16) then recorded an additional win for Georgia in the 100 fly, taking the Dogs into the second break with a 134.5-110.5 advantage over Tennessee.

Georgia rounded out the final events of the day with top finishes in the men’s 200 IM as Abruzzo and Forde finished first and second, respectively. The Bulldogs then took the top two spots in the 400 free relay to seal the SEC victory.

In diving, junior Zach Allen went 2-for-2 with wins in the 1-meter and 3-meter. In the 3-meter, Allen’s 349.88 score marked his third win of the season in the event.

Up next, Georgia will welcome Emory in Athens on Saturday, Feb. 1, at 11 a.m. in the Gabrielsen Natatorium. The meet will be broadcast on SEC Network +.