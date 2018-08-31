Madisyn Cox’s Suspension Reduced to Six Months after Trimetazidine Detected in Multivitamin

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has approved an agreement reducing 2017-2018 USA National Team swimmer Madisyn Cox’s 2-year doping suspension to six months after she was able to establish what had triggered the positive test for Trimetazidine, Cox informed SwimSwam today. As the initial suspension began March 3rd of this year, she will be eligible for competition next week, on September 3rd.

According to the Cox’s statement and the text of CAS’s consent award, confirming the agreement between Cox and FINA, a WADA-accredited lab in Salt Lake City determined that 4 nanograms of the banned substance were present in both the opened and sealed bottles of Cooper Complete Elite Athletic multivitamin that Cox says she has been taking for seven years, and that she had listed on every doping control form she’s ever had to fill out.

The positive test came in February, 2018, and the FINA doping panel initially gave Cox a 2-year suspension, citing that, while they found her testimony that she had not knowingly ingested the substance credible, and thus they did not impose a 4-year ban, they could not reduce the suspension any further without any concrete explanation as to how the Trimetazidine entered her system.

At that time, Cox could only suppose that she had ingested trace amounts of Trimetazidine through drinking tap water in home of Austin, Texas.

In the statement she sent to SwimSwam today, Cox said “I did not immediately test the multivitamin as part of my FINA case because there had never been a recorded case of Trimetazidine supplement contamination in the United States. I mistakenly assumed that the supplement I was taking was extremely safe.”

Cox concluded today’s statement by saying:

The last six months have been a grave and harrowing learning experience that I would not wish on any honest, clean, elite athlete. I know that any supplement – even a multivitamin purported to contain only those ingredients specified on the label and purchased at a local supermarket – can be suspect. I would advise any athlete who chooses to take supplements to not only consult resources such as USADA’s Supplement 411, but to also make sure that they are third party batch tested to check for any contamination. I am excited to return to the pool. I also appreciate the support so many people have shown me throughout this trying ordeal.

Full text of Cox’s statement.

Full text of the CAS’s decision.