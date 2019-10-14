Stanford Launches its Class of 2025 with Verbal from Diver Lauren Burch

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school junior Lauren Burch from The Woodlands, Texas has announced her verbal commitment to Stanford University for 2021-22. She wrote on social media:

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and diving career at Stanford University! Thank you to everyone who helped me get here! 🌲❤️🎉”

Burch dives for The Woodlands High School and the club team Woodlands Diving Academy under coach Ken Armstrong, a US National Team coach since 1989. She placed 6th in 1-meter diving at the 2018 UIL Texas High School 6A State Meet in her freshman season but didn’t compete at last year’s state meet. In club diving, she finished 5th on the 3-meter board and 6th on the 1-meter at 2019 USA Diving Junior National Championships. She also competed at last summer’s 2019 USA Diving Senior National Diving Championships where she was 24th in prelims of 1m springboard and 23rd in prelims of 3m springboard. She was runner-up in the girls’ 16-18 3m and platform events and took 3rd in 1m diving at the 2019 Texas All-Star Challenge.

Best scores:

3-meter – 459.80

1-meter – 415.55

Burch will overlap a year with Stanford sophomores Daria Lenz (11th in 1mtr diving and 13th in platform at 2019 NCAAs) and Carolina Sculti (12th in 1mtr and 14th in 3mtr at 2019 NCAAs).

Below are some of the dives she has shared on Instagram:

