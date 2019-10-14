Laticia Transom Posts 1:47.4 200 Free in USC Win Over Utah

USC V. UTAH (WOMEN-ONLY)

October 12, 2019

Los Angeles, CA

Full Meet Results

Scores USC 143, Utah 111 USC exhibitioned its 400 IMers and both 200 free relays



Sophomores Laticia Transom and Isabelle Odgers led the Trojan women in a dual meet at home against visiting Pac-12 opponent Utah.

Transom’s big swim came in the 200 free, where she turned in a time of 1:47.49 to win by almost four seconds over teammate Tatum Wade (1:51.20). Wade would go on to win the 500 free (4:56.58). Transom then won the 50 free (22.90) over teammate Marta Ciesla (23.03), had the field’s best back leg on the 200 medley relay (25.55), and went 22.89 to lead off USC’s winning 200 free relay (1:33.09). Both USC’s A and B 200 medley relays turned in 1:42’s.

Odgers, meanwhile, bagged three events for her own. She was 1:02.30 to take the 100 breast, then 2:12.77 to win the 200 breast, and finally 4:21.69 to win the 400 IM. In the breaststrokes, Utah freshman Charity Pittard turned in runner-up finishes, going 1:03.55 in the 100 and 2:15.43 in the 200.

Defending 100 and 200 fly national champion, Louise Hansson, raced just once on Saturday. In her signature 100 fly, she posted a time of 53.61 to finish ahead of teammates Jemma Schlicht (54.62) and Catherine Sanchez (56.00). Schlicht had earlier won the 100 free (49.97), while Sanchez had taken the 200 fly (2:00.29).

Utah found the wall first in both backstrokes. Sarah Lott ruled the 100 with a 55.13, with Audrey Reimer second in 56.09 for a Ute 1-2. In the 200, Reimer took it in 2:00.66.

Utah also won the 1000 free, courtesy of Mandy Gebhart, who posted a time of 10:17.60 to go 1-2 with teammate Sara McClendon (10:18.52).

PRESS RELEASE – USC

Sophomore Isa Odgers posted her first three-win day of her Trojan career, leading the USC women’s swimming team to a 143-111 win over Utah on Saturday (Oct. 12) at the Uytengsu Aquatics Center.

Odgers took first in the 100y (1:02.30) and 200y breast (2:12.77) as well as the 400y IM (4:21.69) and also helped the Trojans to a win in the opening 200y medley relay.

Senior Louise Hansson , the two-time defending NCAA champion in the 100y fly and the NCAA record holder in the race, made her season debut today with one swim and claimed her specialty, taking the event in an easy NCAA B cut of 53.61. That led a 1-2-3 finish as sophomore Jemma Schlicht (54.62) and senior Catherine Sanchez (56.00) followed Hansson to the wall.

Sophomore Laticia Transom posted her first two-win day as a Trojan, capturing the 50y (22.90) and the 200y free (1:47.49). Transom’s 50 win was another sweep as junior Marta Ciesla (22.03) and Schlicht went (23.25).

After the first break, it was Schlict’s turn to lead a 1-2-3 finish with a 49.97 in the 100y free with Ciesla (51.26) second and senior Kirsten Vose third (51.50).

Sanchez won the 200y fly for the second meet in a row in 2:00.29 while fellow senior Tatum Wade won the 500y free (4:56.58).

USC closed the meet with a first in the 200y free relay.

PRESS RELEASE – UTAH

LOS ANGELES – Utah Women’s Swim and Dive fought valiantly but could not overcome No. 7 USC on Saturday, falling 143-111

The Utes captured five of the 14 events but the Trojan’s depth helped them pull away in the final margin.

Mandy Gebhart continued her solid weekend, winning the 1000 free in 10:17.60, with teammate Sara McClendon placing second in 10:18.52. McClendon was also the runner-up in the 500 free (5:00.27).

Utah also found success in the 100 back with Sarah Lott (55.13) nudging out Audrey Reimer (56.09) for the win. Reimer did get her victory in the 200 back with a time of 2:00.66.

Other triumphs for Utah included Christina Pick in the 400 IM (4:31.15) and the 200 free relay team of Lott, Leyre Casarin , Kayla Miller and Maddie Woznick (1:35.17). Pick also took third in the 200 fly (2:05.73), while Casarin had Utah’s top times in the 50 (23.68) and 100 (51.55) free events.

Charity Pittard had another strong day, placing second in the both the 100 (1:03.55) and 200 (2:15.43) breast. Fellow freshman Kyla Yetter took third in the 200 free (1:53.29) and Emma Lawless notched Utah’s top time in the 100 fly (56.12).

The Utes are back in action on Fri., Oct. 25 vs. Arizona State. The men will also be competing against the Sun Devils with everything set to begin at 2 p.m. in Ute Natatorium.