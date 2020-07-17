Colorado 5A Sprint Champ Anna Shaw Verbally Commits to Stanford

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Anna Shaw, a rising senior at Heritage High School in Littleton, Colorado, has announced her intention to attend Stanford University in 2021-22.

“Stanford has been a dream for a long time. Ever since I visited with my 7th grade class I knew I wanted to be part of the team and the University. Thrilled to be a tree and join such an incredible group of people!”

Shaw specializes in sprint freestyle and is the reigning Colorado high school 5A state champion in the 50 free. At the 2020 CHSAA Girls 5A State Championships in February, she won the 50 free in 22.99, the only sub-23 sprinter in the field. She also placed 2nd in the 100 free (50.10), led off the 3rd-place medley relay (26.22 for the 50 backstroke), and contributed a leg (50.32) to the 9th-place 400 free relay.

A two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Shaw represents University of Denver Hilltoppers in club swimming. Her best times in the 50/100 free date from Winter Juniors West in December 2019 when she finished 6th in the 50 free final (22.94 in prelims) and led off the 4th-place TOPS 400 free relay in 49.85. Shaw had several other strong relay performances at Winter Juniors; she anchored the winning 400 medley relay in 49.98 and the runner-up 200 medley relay in 22.26, and split 1:50.64 on the 4×200 free and 22.71 on the 4×50 free.

Top SCY times:

50 free – 22.94

100 free – 49.85

100 breast – 1:05.97

100 fly – 56.57

200 IM – 2:03.52

Shaw will join Lauren Burch, Meghan Lynch, Samantha Tadder, and Torri Huske in the Stanford class of 2025. Her 50 free time is already fast enough to score at Pac-12 Championships, and her 100 free time is only about a tenth off. She will overlap with sprinters Anya Goeders, Amalie Fackenthal, and Emma Wheal when she suits up for the Cardinal in the fall of 2021. Goeders and Wheal were both A-finalists in the 50 free, while Fackenthal made top 8 in the 100 free, at 2020 Pac-12 Championships.

