NCAA Releases New Return-to-Sport Guidelines, Mention of Sport Cancellation

The NCAA released a new, updated set of recommendations for the return to athletic practice and competition on Thursday. This is the third set of guidelines that have been released by the organization that leads most of the country’s varsity collegiate athletics.

The guidelines were put together by the NCAA Sport Science Institute and titled the Resocialization of Collegiate Sport: Developing Standards for Practice and Competition. These new guidelines are an extension on previous recommendations designed to help minimize the spread of COVID-19 during a return to NCAA competition and practice.

The guidelines opened on a bleak note, showing a graph from John Hopkins University highlighting that the initial trend of a decline in cases of COVID-19 that the NCAA had planned for was not happening, with the number of cases instead spiking.

While the recommendations cover every aspect of the return to sport, one important note that it touches on is the possibility of the need to cancel NCAA competition. This is the first time that the NCAA has made mention of this being a potential outcome of the current pandemic. While the guidelines don’t establish any set occurrence that could require such cancellation, it does discuss the need for schools to remain in communication with public health officials to take circumstances within the community into consideration.

Some examples that the guidelines list that may require athletics to be canceled or put on hold are:

A lack of ability to isolate new positive cases or quarantine high contact risk cases on campus.

Unavailability or inability to perform symptomatic, surveillance and pre-competition testing when warranted and as per recommendations in this document.

Campuswide or local community test rates that are considered unsafe by local public health officials.

Inability to perform adequate contact tracing consistent with governmental requirements or recommendations.

Local public health officials stating that there is an inability for the hospital infrastructure to accommodate a surge in hospitalizations related to COVID-19.

The guidelines also establish a list of recommendations that schools should follow in order to potentially minimize the spread of the virus. These recommendations include: daily self-health checks, use of face coverings during training, competition, and daily life, well establish testing strategies, and testing and results for athletes competing in “high-risk sports” within 72 hours of competition.

High-risk sports, according to the NCAA, include football, basketball, water polo, and soccer, among others. Swimming and diving fall into the “low risk” category, due largely in part to the minimal amount of contact between athletes during competition. In the NCAA’s document swimming is identified specifically as a low-risk sport; however, it also points out that many aspects of training, such as dryland, stretching, or trampoline for divers, could fall into the high-risk category.

The NCAA also proposed that the risk of the spread of COVID-19 could be reduced via outdoor training due to the increased risk of transmission in poorly ventilated areas. For sports such as football, this can be easily accomplished. Swimming, on the other hand, would struggle to move training outdoors as many universities lack outdoor pools or are located in climates ill-suited for training during the winter months that make up the majority of the swim season.

While the NCAA has been providing ruling and guidelines for all teams across the country, many conferences have also chosen to make adjustments of their own. Eight Division 1 conferences have already altered their athletics schedule, with some, such as the Ivy League, going so far as to change winter sports as well as fall sports.

Summary of Division I Athletics Delays So Far