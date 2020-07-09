ESPN: Big Ten Likely To Cut Non-Conference Matchups For All Fall Sports

ESPN reports that the Big Ten Conference is likely to restrict its fall sports to only conference matchups – that includes college football.

Update: The Big Ten has confirmed the report as of 3:08 PM Central Time Thursday.

ESPN cites a “source with knowledge of the discussions,” who says the conference decided this week that moving to a conference-only season for fall sports was the most likely outcome. ESPN also reports that multiple sources around college football say that Big Ten presidents and athletic directors prefer a conference-only approach for the fall season in the hopes of limiting travel and making sure sports teams can be tested for coronavirus.

The move to a conference-only format would affect all fall sports. Football – which brings a great deal of television revenue at the college level – has been the headliner of these decisions, but the Big Ten also features a number of marquee women’s volleyball programs that compete in the fall season. Other fall sports in the Big Ten include men’s and women’s soccer, men’s and women’s cross country, and field hockey.

ESPN reports that Big Ten officials discussed the coming season in a conference call earlier this week. A decision to limit fall sports to only conference competition could come as early as this week, the report says.

Swimming & diving comes in the NCAA’s winter season for both men and women. But a change to fall sports would almost-certainly have some effect on the early part of the swimming & diving season, which usually runs dual meets as early as September and features a number of key mid-season invitationals in November.

The worldwide coronavirus pandemic already caused the cancellation of college sports in the spring 2020 semester, along with Championships events in many winter sports, including swimming & diving.

Update: shortly after ESPN’s report, the Big Ten released a statement confirming its intent to limit fall sports to conference competition only – with a key caveat that the move will be made “if the Conference is able to participate in fall sports.”

The Big Ten’s statement is below: