Commonwealth Games Medalist Leiston Pickett Reportedly Moves To Marion

28-year-old Leiston Pickett of Australia has reportedly moved training bases just over a year out from the next Summer Olympic Games, per Herald Sun.

The breaststroking ace had been calling Southport Olympic home, training alongside the likes of Tristan Hollard under coach Glenn Baker.

However, in a bid to change things up and qualify for possibly her second Olympic Games, Pickett has transitioned from Queensland to South Australia, now putting her preparation in the hands of Marion Swimming Club head coach Peter Bishop. Marion Swimming Club is home to elite Olympians such as Kyle Chalmers, Madi Wilson and Travis Mahoney.

After taking 50m breast silver at the 2010 World Championships and gold in the same event at both the 2010 and 2014 Commonwealth Games, Pickett competed at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, placing 13th in the women’s 100m breaststroke.

Although she missed the Aussie Olympic team for Rio, the seasoned athlete bounced back with 50m breast bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games hosted on the Gold Coast.

Pickett isn’t the first elite international swimmer to have changed coaches with the next Olympic Games on the horizon. Both Daiya Seto and Rikako Ikee of Japan selected new mentors heading into Tokyo.

We have reached out to Pickett for comments on her move.