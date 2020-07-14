SEC Postpones Start of Volleyball, Soccer & Cross Country Amid Pandemic

The Southeastern Conference has postponed the start dates for competition in three fall sports, though football is not yet included, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The SEC will not allow competition until early September or later in volleyball, soccer and cross country. The conference says it will allow more time to prepare for a safe return to sports, according to FOX Sports. But football – a major revenue-driver and an extremely popular spectator sport in the SEC – has not yet had any schedule adjustments.

Major conferences across the country have begun making changes to their fall sports seasons in response to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. The Big Ten and Pac-12 have both limited fall sports to conference matchups only. That serves a very similar purpose to the new SEC ruling, which will mostly cut out early non-conference matchups scheduled for August.

The ACC has also delayed the start of fall sports to at least September. That leaves the Big 12 as the only Power-5 conference without a schedule adjustment yet.

Here’s a look at a few of the other major conferences that have adjusted athletics schedules: