SEC Postpones Start of Volleyball, Soccer & Cross Country Amid Pandemic

The Southeastern Conference has postponed the start dates for competition in three fall sports, though football is not yet included, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The SEC will not allow competition until early September or later in volleyball, soccer and cross country. The conference says it will allow more time to prepare for a safe return to sports, according to FOX Sports. But football – a major revenue-driver and an extremely popular spectator sport in the SEC – has not yet had any schedule adjustments.

Major conferences across the country have begun making changes to their fall sports seasons in response to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. The Big Ten and Pac-12 have both limited fall sports to conference matchups only. That serves a very similar purpose to the new SEC ruling, which will mostly cut out early non-conference matchups scheduled for August.

The ACC has also delayed the start of fall sports to at least September. That leaves the Big 12 as the only Power-5 conference without a schedule adjustment yet.

Here’s a look at a few of the other major conferences that have adjusted athletics schedules:

JCO

I remember thinking back at the end of February/start of March that SwimSwam was ridiculous for putting a “Coronavirus” link on their homepage. I don’t think I could’ve been more wrong

Vote Up70Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
swimfan210_

I think it was even earlier than that actually. Probably mid-February? But that describes me too 100%. When I first heard about the coronavirus I heard someone say “things might be cancelled if this coronavirus stuff gets serious” and I was like “no I don’t think it will be that bad”

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
38 minutes ago
ct swim fan

If they think these 3 sports are dangerous, football for sure should be on the list. Cross Country is about the least risky sport there is. Wonder why that was included.

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
1 hour ago
Braden Keith

You ever been to a cross country race?

The races maybe could be reformatted to reduce risk, but there is definitely crowding as traditionally organized. Here’s the NCAA Men’s 2017 championship race: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f7JP1M5q_GE

Vote Up4-1Vote Down Reply
53 minutes ago

