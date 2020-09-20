Scarlet Martin, #20 in HS Class of 2022, Gives Verbal Pledge to Florida Gators

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Scarlet Martin from Iowa City, Iowa has announced her intention to swim for the University of Florida beginning in the 2022-23 school year. Martin ranks 20th on our Way Too Early list of girls from the high school class of 2022. She wrote on social media:

“It’s with great excitement that I announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at the University of Florida!! I want to thank my friends, family, and all my coaches for helping me get here!! Go gators!!🐊”

The University of Florida’s women’s swimming and diving class of 2026 now boasts four members. Martin will join Anna Moore, Isabella Lojewski, and Mallory Schleicher in Gainesville in the fall of 2022.

Martin is a junior at Iowa City West High School and a year-round swimmer with Eastern Iowa Swim Federation. At the Iowa Girls High School State Swimming and Diving Championships last season, Martin won the 200 IM (2:02.56) and 100 fly (53.41), the latter in a state record-breaking time. Martin beat the defending champion and record-holder Berit Quass by 7/10 in the final to etch her name in the Iowa High School record books. Martin contributed a leg (23.10) on the 3rd-place 200 free relay and anchored the runner-up 400 free relay (49.57).

One of the top butterfliers in the class, Martin is also developing into a strong backstroker. She had a big year-over-year drop in the 200 fly from 2:04.66 to 1:57.91 and in the 100 back from 56.78 to 54.42. Since the beginning of the year, she has improved her lifetime SCY bests in the 50 free, 100 free, 500 free, and 200 fly at the 40th Schroeder “A+” Meet in Wisconsin and in the 100 back at Iowa Swimming Short Course Championships. She also lowered her PBs in the LCM 100 free (58.77), 400 free (4:27.36), 100 fly (1:00.84), and 200 fly (2:16.92). All before turning 16.

Best SCY times:

100 fly – 53.41

200 fly – 1:57.91

200 IM – 2:02.56

100 back – 54.42

50 free – 23.92

100 free – 50.59

Martin’s times are already fast enough to score for the Gators in the 100 fly (B/C final bubble) and 200 fly (B final) at SEC Championships. Her older sister Ruby Martin is a junior at Arizona State University (whose entire swimming and diving team is taking a redshirt year this season).

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.