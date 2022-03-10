14-Year Old Rowan Cox Sets TAGS Record with 49.22 in 100 Fly

2022 Short Course Yards Texas Age Group Swimming Championships (TAGS)

March 3-6, 2022

NISD Aquatic Center, Justin, Texas

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 Short Course TAGS”

14-year old 8th grader Rowan Cox picked up four individual wins and contributed to a sweep of the boys’ 13-14 relay titles for Longhorn Aquatics over the weekend at the Texas Age Group Swimming Championships, better known as TAGS.

The twice-annual meet (once in long course, once in short course) brings together the top 14 & under swimmers from across the state’s five LSCs into an ultimate state championship meet. Teams compete in 10 & under, 11-12, and 13-14 age groups at the meet.

While Longhorn Aquatics did well in the 13-14 age group, it was their cross-town rivals Nitro led the boys scoring. The Lakeside Aquatic Club dominated the girls’ and overall scoring.

Team Scores

Combined Top 5

Lakeside Aquatic Club – 2,863 Nitro Swimming – 2,222.5 Waterloo Swimming – 1,162.5 FLEET – 1,149.5 North Texas Nadadores – 954

Boys Top 5

Nitro – 1,103 Lakeside Aquatic Club – 1,029.5 FLEET – 704.5 KATY Aquatics – 633 VillaSport Athletic Club & Spa – 508

Girls Top 5

Lakeside Aquatic Club – 1,833.5 Nitro Swimming – 1,119.5 Waterloo Swimming – 748.5 North Texas Nadadores – 676.5 FLEET – 445

Cox was a star of the meet, highlighted by a win and Meet Record time of 49.22 in the 100 yard fly. That swim ranks him as the 16th-best all-time in that event in the 13-14 age group. It also obliterates the old South Texas LSC Record of 49.96 that was set at the 2015 TAGS meet by Noah Henry.

Cox’s best time coming into the meet was a 51.05 from November.

The 13-14 National Age Group Record is Thomas Heilman’s 45.81 from December.

Cox’s full individual meet results:

100 fly – 49.22 (1st)

200 free – 1:43.55 (4th)

100 back – 51.21 (1st)

200 fly – 1:53.77 (1st)

50 free – 21.97 (4th)

200 back – 1:51.99 (2nd)

200 IM – 1:54.50 (1st)

All of those swims, besides the 50 free, were lifetime bests.

Other Top Performers