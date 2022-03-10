Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Adam Peaty Thinks A Speedo Relay With Dressel Would Break the World Record

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman HodgesGarrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Adam Peaty‘s Speedo partnership announcement blew up traffic yesterday on SwimSwam. See the announcement here.  This podcast with the 3-time Olympic gold medalist and world record holder was supposed to be a quick chat about signing with Team Speedo, and he unpacks the partnership, but Peaty chatted a little longer across a few topics.

Project Immortal is clearly personal motivation, all about staying in the sport with a big goal of setting a record that will stand the test of time.  Peaty provides insight into how coach Mel Marshall has kept him engaged, happy, and honest on the path to making his mark in history.  He has opinions about 25m verses 50m competition and the grit it takes to get it done in the long pool.   Is there a Team Speedo exhibition relay in the future with Caeleb Dressel?  Peaty likes the idea, and certainly thinks they could break the 4×100 medley relay world record. How fast would they go in a 50m (or 25m) pool? Peaty covers these topics and more.

While Peaty’s excited to race in Speedo, he’s also a change-maker. He cares about making the sport accessible to all kids no matter their economic challenges.  Globally that’s huge hurdle in our sport, and Peaty’s tackling that initiative with Speedo.  Peaty also cares about sustainability, and he shares his ideas in this conversation.  See a teaser on his Instagram, a preview of what we can expect from this Speedo partnership in the future:

PROJECT IMMORTAL

The next issue of SwimSwam Magazine dives deeper into Peaty’s Project Immortal.  The feature is a swim nerd mathematical review authored by Daniel Takat, aka Mr. @SwimmingStats.  Daniel’s posts on SwimmingStats Powered by SwimSwam are merely a taste of the data he’s crunching.  See an example below and look for the issue to drop mid-April globally:

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.

John Hueth
I get that murphy, peaty, dressel, and zapple are all on Team Speedo, but wouldn’t those 4 just be the fastest relay in general? That would be very cool for Speedo to claim, though.

Barry
Too bad FINA doesn’t recognize multinational relays. Hence some ISL records faster than the world record…

There's no doubt that he's tightening up
I mean it’s basically a straight swap of Michael Andrew for Peaty in the USA relay lol

swammer
omg can you imagine – murphy, peaty, dressel, adrian (?)

Big Mac #1
Reply to  swammer
Isn’t zapple signed with speedo?

Gold Medal Mel Stewart
Author
Reply to  Big Mac #1
Yes, Zapple is Team Speedo

Swimfan
Back: Rylov
Breast: Peaty
Fly: Dressel
Free: Scott

Caleb Montrealez
Reply to  Swimfan
That record wouldn’t be beat for more than a century at least

Caleb Montrealez
Reply to  Caleb Montrealez
If all of them individually swam world record times

Big Mac #1
Reply to  Caleb Montrealez
Which wr does rylov have?

HOW?
“Adam Peaty thinks the sky is blue”

