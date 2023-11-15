SPEEDO® Unveils Out Of This World Fastskin Swimsuits

Refreshed suits feature fabric coating engineered from Lamoral ® Space Tech, inspired by material used in space exploration

A bold new update to the world’s fastest swimsuits, underlining Fastskin’s long-standing reputation as ‘the choice of champions’

The best gets better ahead of a crucial year for Speedo athletes in 2024

Speedo’s pioneering Fastskin® LZR® Intent and LZR Valor swimsuits have entered a new dimension with the introduction of new editions developed by Speedo’s Aqualab® research and development facility and engineered from Lamoral®️ Space Tech. Utilising Lamoral’s world-leading expertise, the new suits feature improved hydrophobic qualities, allowing athletes to perform at peak performance on race day. To produce the LZR Intent 2.0 and LZR Valor 2.0 Speedo worked closely with Lamoral who’s original coatings were developed for use on satellites.

The collaboration with Lamoral has produced a suit with Speedo’s lowest water absorption and the most durable water repellence benefit. The innovative fabric coating is also lightweight and provides a feeling of weightlessness indicative of the company’s space-age origins. The refreshed suits were developed in Speedo’s global R&D facility, Aqualab, by a team of experts specialising in textile technology garment engineering, sports science, computational fluid dynamics, testing protocols and design. The Aqualab team has once again taken inspiration from space travel following on from 2008’s LZR Racer, which saw NASA feed into the design of the suit that changed the course of swimming history.

The original LZR Pure Intent and LZR Valor swimsuits were introduced in 2019, and are the trusted choice of champions swimmers including Caeleb Dressel, Emma McKeon and Adam Peaty. Since then, 52% of all individual swimming world records have been broken by athletes wearing the suits, including 75% of world records set in 2023. Speedo Fastskin technology also thrived on the highest level at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, with 61% of all gold medals and 49% of all medals won in Speedo.

By focusing on evolution rather than revolution, the upgraded suits enable athletes to continue enjoying the familiar feel of their current suits as they head into a pivotal year, whilst benefitting from the marginal gains delivered by the upgraded fabric that can make all the difference at the most crucial moments. The new Fastskin LZR Intent 2.0 and Fastskin LZR Valor 2.0 combine innovative new technologies and fabrics applied intelligently to make the perfect suit for every type of competitive swimmer.

The LZR Intent 2.0 uses a smart fusion of three textured fabric zones, along with bonded seams and compressive dual layers in targeted areas to streamline, increase power, and reduce drag. The LZR Valor 2.0 now has six times more durable water repellency, with compression that allows freedom of movement with stability and support.

Simon Breckon, Speedo Senior Vice President, said: “Our new development with Lamoral underpins Aqualab’s mission to push the limits of swimwear design through our innovative approach. This upgrade is driven by science and informed by our expert athletes and club swimmers across the world, retaining all of the properties that make Speedo Fastskin suits the world’s fastest, to ensure that the world’s best just got even better.

“Ahead of Paris, our mission was to deliver updated suits that build on the successes of the LZR Intent and LZR Valor. Through our partnership with Lamoral and working with their Space Tech, we’ve increased water repellency to deliver a refreshed suit that is truly out of this world.”

Caeleb Dressel (USA) added: “Speedo- you somehow made the best a little bit better. I feel fast wearing it! When I stand on the blocks, I’m feeling confident that the suit is going to help me. ”It’s my own little Speedo rocket suit”.

Emma McKeon (AUS) also said: – “The Speedo LZR Elite is very flexible and is firm in the right spots. I feel like I can really move and it seems like the water is not sticking to the suit, it really glides off. This is the best racing suit in the world, it feels fast and I can’t wait to wear it.”

The new suits mark the latest chapter in the Fastskin story, which began with the original sharkskin-inspired suit in 2000 and has since developed an unrivalled reputation for pioneering swimming technology, whilst dominating the pool for more than two decades.

The new Fastskin LZR Pure Intent 2.0 and Fastskin LZR Pure Valor 2.0 swimsuits have been approved by World Aquatics and will be available for purchase on November 15th 2023 and can be ordered from https://www.speedo.com/uk/en/fastskin.html.

SPEEDO FASTSKIN – ATHLETE QUOTES

Speedo LZR Intent 2.0

Adam Peaty (GBR) – “The Speedo Fastskin needs no introduction, it is simply the best swimsuit in the world and has allowed me to perform at the very highest level for many years now. The space age tech feels truly futuristic and enhances my speed in the water, providing me the edge in competition. I can’t wait to take it to Paris 2024”

Matt Richards (GBR)- “This is Speedo’s greatest suit ever, and I’m excited to be taking the LZR Intent 2.0 to Paris. The suit is unbelievably comfortable which is a huge factor for me in performing at my best on the world stage”

Tatjana Shoenmaker (SA) “Swimming in the latest Fastskin suit allows me to feel at my most confident in the water. The suit is comfortable and provides a feeling of weightlessness when competing. Feeling good in my gear makes all the difference at this level, and I’m excited to be competing in the suit on the world stage in 2024”

Tom Dean (GBR)- “The LZR Intent 2.0 feels incredible, and truly space-age in its design. The suit is springy and supportive, meaning I feel fast and connected in the water. This is a true record-breaker and I’m excited to put the suit through its paces in 2024.

Benedetta Pilato (ITA) “The suit feels effortless in the water,and is one of Speedo’s best yet. Learning more about the history of the suit, and what is has achieved is inspiring. It was incredible to hear more about the space inspired innovation behind the materials. It’s a world beater and I couldn’t hope for more, heading into the upcoming Olympics.”

Kaylee Mckeown (AUS) – “The Fastskin’s track record is unmatched, and the LZR Intent 2.0 suit looks and feels incredible. Speedo’s commitment to innovation is out of this world, and the upgraded suits will be making all the difference on race day.”

Zac Stubberty Cook (AUS) – “Speedo’s Fastskin is known for being the best in the world and this suit is no different. The design is amazing, and I feel that added power when I’m in the water. I can’t wait to show what I can do wearing it!”

Ryan Murphy (USA) – “Speedo’s latest LZR Valor 2.0 suit feels super quick and looks great! I feel comfortable when wearing the suit, it allows me to feel lighter and ride higher on the water when swimming. The legacy of Speedo Fastskin speaks for itself, and I have no doubt many new records will be broken in 2024 and beyond.”

Regan Smith (USA) – “Mobility is so important when it comes to a suit and Speedo’s LZR Valor 2.0 provides amazing flexibility, as well as all the stability and support I need when I am racing. Learning more about the development of the suit and the materials connection with space-satelites has been inspiring”

Ariarne Titmus (AUS) – “I love this suit! The compression of Speedo’s LZR Valor 2.0 is noticeable in all the right areas, allowing me to feel powerful and glide through the water with ease. I am so excited to compete in it on the biggest stage.”

About Speedo®

The world’s leading swimwear brand, Speedo® is passionate about life in and around the water, creating revolutionary new technologies, designs and innovations, and supports swimming from grass-roots through to the elite level. In the 1920s Speedo® made history with the Racerback: the world’s first non-wool suit. In 2008 Speedo® redefined swimwear again with Fastskin® LZR RACER® – the fastest and most technologically advanced swimsuit ever created. 2011 saw Speedo unveil another world first with the Fastskin Racing System – a cap, goggle and suit designed to work together as one. Speedo® is owned by Speedo Holdings B.V and distributed in over 170 countries around the world. To find out more visit: www.speedo.com



