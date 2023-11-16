Olympic Champion Ryan Murphy Unpacks The New Speedo Fastskin Swimsuits

4-time Olympic champion and Speedo Athlete Ryan Murphy unpacks the new Speedo Tech drop. The new Fastskin LZR Pure Intent 2.0 and Fastskin LZR Pure Valor 2.0 swimsuits are approved by World Aquatics and available for purchase now here.

“Speedo’s latest LZR Intent 2.0 suit feels super quick and looks great,” said Ryan Murphy. “I feel comfortable when wearing the suit, it allows me to feel lighter and ride higher on the water when swimming. The legacy of Speedo Fastskin speaks for itself, and I have no doubt many new records will be broken in 2024 and beyond.”

MEDALS WON IN SPEEDO TECH: In 2019, ahead of the Tokyo Games, Speedo unveiled the Fastskin LZR Pure Intent and LZR Pure Valor. The original LZR Pure Intent and LZR Valor swimsuits were the trusted choice of champion swimmers including Caeleb Dressel, Emma McKeon and Adam Peaty. Since then, 52% of all individual world records have been broken by athletes wearing the suits, including 75% of world records set in 2023. Speedo Fastskin technology also thrived at the highest stage at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, with 61% of all gold medals and 49% of all medals won in Speedo.

SPEEDO ATHELTES: Speedo has worked with world-class athletes during the research, development and testing of the Speedo Fastskin LZR 2.0 including, Adam Peaty (GBR). Tom Dean (GBR), Matt Richards (GBR), Duncan Scott (GBR), Tatjana Schoemaker (SA), Benedetta Pilato (ITA), Caeleb Dressel (USA), Ryan Murphy (USA), Regan Smith (USA), Abbey Weitzeil (USA), Emma Mckeon (AUS), Kaylee Mckeown (AUS). Ariarne Titmus (AUS), Zac Stubberty Cook (AUS) , Elijah Winnington (AUS), Kylie Masse (CAN), Maggie McNiel (CAN).

SPEEDO RAMPS UP WITH SPACE TECH: Speedo’s latest releases were produced in collaboration with Lamoral®️ whos’ original coatings were developed for use in the harshest of environments, space. Speedo have worked in collaboration with Lamoral’s ® team of world-leading experts to create a bespoke coating that provides the ultimate performance in swimsuits. The latest innovation delivers optimal water repellence to provide a feeling of weightlessness in the pool. The suit will be worn by the world’s best in Paris 2024.

