Caeleb Dressel Wants to Swim Through 2028 And Coach When He Retires

Seven-time Olympic gold medalist Caeleb Dressel spoke in-depth after a very long break from speaking to media– after he departed abruptly from the 2022 World Championships. He suffered a mental health event, and he spent nearly a year taking care of himself. He’s back now and clearly open to air-out most topics.

From the long Speedo podcast SwimSwam did with Caeleb, two clips are worth revisiting or watching if you missed the interview.

1 – Caeleb wants to race through 2028 so long as he can find meaning in the process.  The idea of having a chance to race in front of a home-nation crowd at the Los Angeles Olympics is very meaningful to him. Caeleb even said he’d nudge Ryan Murphy to do the same.

2 – Caeleb wants to coach when he retires. If the racing process isn’t working for him, he’s sending out his resume to be a coach.

See the full podcast interview here:

