Erica Sullivan on Pride Month, Team Speedo, and 50 Skins as a Distance Swimmer

We sat down with Olympic medalist, Speedo Athlete, and openly gay swimmer Erica Sullivan. In honor of pride month, Sullivan delves into her story of finding her identity as a human and athlete. Sullivan is open and honest about her experiences and advises others with similar struggles to do the same, noting that not living authentically makes the journey of self-discovery even harder.

We also discuss Sullivan’s training leading up to the 2023 US World Champ team trials, including what a Texas taper looks like for the distance ace.

