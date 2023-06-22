Erica Sullivan on Pride Month, Team Speedo, and 50 Skins as a Distance Swimmer

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Olympic medalist, Speedo Athlete, and openly gay swimmer Erica Sullivan. In honor of pride month, Sullivan delves into her story of finding her identity as a human and athlete. Sullivan is open and honest about her experiences and advises others with similar struggles to do the same, noting that not living authentically makes the journey of self-discovery even harder.

We also discuss Sullivan’s training leading up to the 2023 US World Champ team trials, including what a Texas taper looks like for the distance ace.

