Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Maximus Williamson and Beryl Gastaldello Post Fast Times at Speedo Sectional

2022 Speedo Sectionals Championship Series – Gulf 

  • Texas A&M Student Recreation Center, College Station, TX
  • Mar. 3 – Mar. 7, 2022
  • Short Course Yards (SCY)
  • Prelims/Finals Format
  • Results on MeetMobile “2022 Speedo Sectionals Championship Series)

Maximus Williamson and Beryl Gastaldello posted fast times at the Gulf Speedo Sectionals held at Texas A&M in College Station, TX on Mar. 3 – Mar. 7. Gastaldello is a French Olympian who post-Tokyo made the move to train with Coley Stickels in his pro group based at Texas Ford Aquatics. Maximus Williamson is coming off of a record-breaking performance at the Texas High School State Championship. 

Gastaldello swam a time of 52.09 in the 100 back. She has not swam much short course yards since graduating college, where she swam for Texas A&M, with her best time coming back in 2015 at the SEC Championship when she swam a 51.73. 

Williamson posted a 47.14 in the finals of 100 back, dropping almost a half second from his entry time. The 15-year old swam a 48.36 at the Texas State meet, where he slipped at the start of the race. The time ranks as the 18th fastest ever in the 15-16 age group according to the SWIMS database. He also dropped over a second in his 200 back, finishing in 1:42.92. That puts him at 11th all-time in the 15-16 age group. He also swam a best time in the 100 fly, finishing in 48.81, over three seconds under his seed time of 52.11. 

Stanford-commit Zhier Fan won the 100 and 200 breast events, and finished second in the 200 IM. He swam a best time of 52.97 in the 100, ranking #2 this season in the 17-18 age group. His time would rank #3 for Stanford this season. He also swam a best time in the 200 IM, finishing with a 1:46.99. That race ranks 26th in the nation in his age group this season. 

Other Notable Races

  • Texas A&M-commit Logan Brown swam a best time of 1:45.11 in the 200 IM, the 10th fastest this season in the 17-18 age group. 
  • Danielle Herrmann and Miranda Tucker tied for first in the 100 breast, finishing in a time of 58.81. Tucker currently swims for the Tokyo Frog Kings. 
  • 16-year old Cooper Lucas dropped over eight seconds from his seed time in the 200 breast to finish in 1:58.46. The time ranks #8 in the 15-16 age group. 
  • 15-year old Lizzie Watson dropped over three seconds to swim a time of 1:56.41 in the 200 back, which is the 14th fastest in the 15-16 age group this season. 
  • Watson Nguyen dropped 0.14 in his 100 breast to finish in 54.53, which ranks the 16-year old #9 this season in the 15-16 age group. 
  • 15-year old Connor Jones dropped almost 17 seconds to win the 1000 free in a time of 9:08.88. That time is the second fastest by a 15-year old this season, and #7 overall in the 15-16 age group. 
  • Sonny Wang moved into the top 10 in the 15-16 age group in the 100 fly, finishing in a best time of 47.58. Wang, who was the Texas High School State champion in the 100 free, would have also won the 100 fly with his time at this meet.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!