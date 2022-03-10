Maximus Williamson and Beryl Gastaldello Post Fast Times at Speedo Sectional

2022 Speedo Sectionals Championship Series – Gulf
- Texas A&M Student Recreation Center, College Station, TX
- Mar. 3 – Mar. 7, 2022
- Short Course Yards (SCY)
- Prelims/Finals Format
- Results on MeetMobile “2022 Speedo Sectionals Championship Series)
Maximus Williamson and Beryl Gastaldello posted fast times at the Gulf Speedo Sectionals held at Texas A&M in College Station, TX on Mar. 3 – Mar. 7. Gastaldello is a French Olympian who post-Tokyo made the move to train with Coley Stickels in his pro group based at Texas Ford Aquatics. Maximus Williamson is coming off of a record-breaking performance at the Texas High School State Championship.
Gastaldello swam a time of 52.09 in the 100 back. She has not swam much short course yards since graduating college, where she swam for Texas A&M, with her best time coming back in 2015 at the SEC Championship when she swam a 51.73.
Williamson posted a 47.14 in the finals of 100 back, dropping almost a half second from his entry time. The 15-year old swam a 48.36 at the Texas State meet, where he slipped at the start of the race. The time ranks as the 18th fastest ever in the 15-16 age group according to the SWIMS database. He also dropped over a second in his 200 back, finishing in 1:42.92. That puts him at 11th all-time in the 15-16 age group. He also swam a best time in the 100 fly, finishing in 48.81, over three seconds under his seed time of 52.11.
Stanford-commit Zhier Fan won the 100 and 200 breast events, and finished second in the 200 IM. He swam a best time of 52.97 in the 100, ranking #2 this season in the 17-18 age group. His time would rank #3 for Stanford this season. He also swam a best time in the 200 IM, finishing with a 1:46.99. That race ranks 26th in the nation in his age group this season.
Other Notable Races
- Texas A&M-commit Logan Brown swam a best time of 1:45.11 in the 200 IM, the 10th fastest this season in the 17-18 age group.
- Danielle Herrmann and Miranda Tucker tied for first in the 100 breast, finishing in a time of 58.81. Tucker currently swims for the Tokyo Frog Kings.
- 16-year old Cooper Lucas dropped over eight seconds from his seed time in the 200 breast to finish in 1:58.46. The time ranks #8 in the 15-16 age group.
- 15-year old Lizzie Watson dropped over three seconds to swim a time of 1:56.41 in the 200 back, which is the 14th fastest in the 15-16 age group this season.
- Watson Nguyen dropped 0.14 in his 100 breast to finish in 54.53, which ranks the 16-year old #9 this season in the 15-16 age group.
- 15-year old Connor Jones dropped almost 17 seconds to win the 1000 free in a time of 9:08.88. That time is the second fastest by a 15-year old this season, and #7 overall in the 15-16 age group.
- Sonny Wang moved into the top 10 in the 15-16 age group in the 100 fly, finishing in a best time of 47.58. Wang, who was the Texas High School State champion in the 100 free, would have also won the 100 fly with his time at this meet.