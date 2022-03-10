Maximus Williamson and Beryl Gastaldello Post Fast Times at Speedo Sectional

2022 Speedo Sectionals Championship Series – Gulf

Texas A&M Student Recreation Center, College Station, TX

Mar. 3 – Mar. 7, 2022

Short Course Yards (SCY)

Prelims/Finals Format

Results on MeetMobile “2022 Speedo Sectionals Championship Series)

Maximus Williamson and Beryl Gastaldello posted fast times at the Gulf Speedo Sectionals held at Texas A&M in College Station, TX on Mar. 3 – Mar. 7. Gastaldello is a French Olympian who post-Tokyo made the move to train with Coley Stickels in his pro group based at Texas Ford Aquatics. Maximus Williamson is coming off of a record-breaking performance at the Texas High School State Championship.

Gastaldello swam a time of 52.09 in the 100 back. She has not swam much short course yards since graduating college, where she swam for Texas A&M, with her best time coming back in 2015 at the SEC Championship when she swam a 51.73.

Williamson posted a 47.14 in the finals of 100 back, dropping almost a half second from his entry time. The 15-year old swam a 48.36 at the Texas State meet, where he slipped at the start of the race. The time ranks as the 18th fastest ever in the 15-16 age group according to the SWIMS database. He also dropped over a second in his 200 back, finishing in 1:42.92. That puts him at 11th all-time in the 15-16 age group. He also swam a best time in the 100 fly, finishing in 48.81, over three seconds under his seed time of 52.11.

Stanford-commit Zhier Fan won the 100 and 200 breast events, and finished second in the 200 IM. He swam a best time of 52.97 in the 100, ranking #2 this season in the 17-18 age group. His time would rank #3 for Stanford this season. He also swam a best time in the 200 IM, finishing with a 1:46.99. That race ranks 26th in the nation in his age group this season.

Other Notable Races