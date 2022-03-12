Duncan Scott Hits 400 IM Personal Best At Edinburgh International

2022 EDINBURGH INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET

Friday, March 11th – Sunday, March 13th

Royal Commonwealth Pool, Edinburgh, Scotland

LCM (50m)

World Championships & European Championships-Qualifying Event

Entries

SwimSwam Preview

Day 1 Recap

Live Results

Live stream on BBC Sport Scotland website

The 2022 Edinburgh International Swim Meet rolled on today at the Royal Commonwealth Pool with several notable performances taking center stage.

One swift result came in the men’s 50m freestyle, with 27-year-old Ben Proud topping the podium at a speedy mark of 21.72.

Proud established himself as the top-seeded swimmer of the morning with an AM swim of 21.94 before slicing another .22 off to grab the gold. Following suit in the sub-22 zone was Winchester City’s Lewis Burras, who notched 21.95 in the morning followed by a silver medal-garnering mark of 21.84 in the evening.

Both Proud and Burras rank among the top 10 performers of 2022 in this splash n’ dash event, with the British Swimming Championships on the horizon for April.

The pair actually already represent the top 2 performers in British swimming history, with Proud owning the national record in 21.11 from 2018 while Burras posted a personal best of 21.79 just last December.

After snagging silver in the 200m free last night, multi-Olympic medalist Duncan Scott clinched the 400m IM victory in a time of 4:15.44. Not only is that mark good enough to situate himself among the top 10 performers in the world the year, but his result also checks in as a new lifetime best.

Entering this Edinburgh International Swim Meet, versatile Scott’s lifetime best rested at the 4:20.39 he registered at the 2019 British Universities & Colleges (BUCS) Championships.

Tonight, splitting as follows, Scott hacked nearly 5 solid seconds off of that previous outing to earn a new personal best. In doing so, Scott also now ranks as Great Britain’s 10th fastest man ever in this LCM 400 IM event.

This 400m IM result is just further evidence of Scott’s enormous range when it comes to racing multiple events and serving as a threat within each. The man owns the British national record in the 100m free in 47.87 while also owning the 200m IM British standard in 1:55.28.

Combine that with a 200m free relay best of 1:43.45 and this 400m IM and it’s clear the most decorated Scottish Olympian in history has a gift when it comes to simply getting it done in the pool.

Additional Winners: