Dean Tops Scott In Men’s 200 Free On Edinburgh’s Opening Night

2022 EDINBURGH INTERNATIONAL SWIM MEET

Friday, March 11th – Sunday, March 13th

Royal Commonwealth Pool, Edinburgh, Scotland

LCM (50m)

World Championships & European Championships-Qualifying Event

Live stream on BBC Sport Scotland website

This year’s edition of the Edinburgh International Swim Meet got underway at the Royal Commonwealth Pool with a host of Olympic and World champions diving in to kick-off their 2022 racing season.

With the all-important British Swimming Championships on the horizon for April, swimmers, on the whole, are in the midst of training and merely using this meet as a racing opportunity as their grind rolls on.

The men’s 200m freestyle was a marquis race on the night, with the reigning Olympic champion Tom Dean and his silver medal partner-in-crime Duncan Scott both in action.

Dean wound up on top of the podium in a mark of 1:47.60 while Stirling’s Scott was just under a second later to the wall in 1:48.59. Rounding out the top 3 in the event was the 2015 World Champion, James Guy, with the Bath athlete punching a mark of 1:48.74.

The trio of Dean, Scott, Guy and Matt Richards were the gold medal winners in the men’s 4x200m free relay in Tokyo. Dean split 1:45.72, Guy 1:44.40, Richards 1:45.01 and Scott 1:43.45 en route to collectively clocking at time of 6:58.58 to not only grab Olympic gold but also establish a new European Record.

Ben Proud set himself apart from the crowd tonight in the men’s 50m fly, with the 27-year-old multi-international medalist producing an effort of 23.46.

Proud established himself as the top-seeded swimmer of the morning with a solid 23.71 before slicing another .25 off to grab the gold. The Energy Standard swimmer owns the British national record in this event with his lifetime best of 22.75 from the 2017 FINA World Championships.

For the women, Olympic finalist Anna Hopkin produced the only sub-25-second swim of the evening in the 50m free. The Loughborough ace got to the wall in 24.84, a mark which represents the 10th fastest time of her career.

Hopkin owns a lifetime best of 24.34 from the 2019 FINA World Championships while the former Arkansas Razorback wound up not contesting the event at the 2020 Olympic Games.

