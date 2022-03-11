P2life Nutrition Founder Tim Shead breaks his 41st World Record

International Swimming Hall of Fame inductee Tim Shead smashed the world record in the 50m breaststroke by an astounding 1.2 seconds yesterday in the South African Masters Swim Championships in Cape Town South African.

Swimming in the 70 + age group, the World Record had been held by the USA’s Robert Wright in a time of 36.21 seconds before Tim blasted 35.01 yesterday, an unheard of 1.2 second drop in a short 50 race.

Tim was asked how he felt about breaking the record, and also about the amazing amount he dropped it by. Tim said he was hoping to break it, felt he could and should based on his history, but nonetheless was still surprised he did and even more surprised by the amount. He said a combination of Covid, lack of training and his age had him wondering how well he would swim.

I had noticed that at about age 60 and especially 65 and above, the times of swimmers dropped off quite substantially. This could only be due to a natural loss of muscle and other changes due to aging. And of course Covid had limited any ability to train properly or access critical weight training. A double whammy to all swimmers and especially people of my age.

So I knew I had to double down on making sure I was getting proper nutrition to minimize the negative, health robbing effects of aging.

