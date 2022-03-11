2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Championships – Day 3 Ups/Downs

2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

The big winners in Day 3 prelims were Lindenwood (+22), IUP (+19), Saint Leo (+10), Wayne State (+10), and West Chester (+10), all of whom beat expectations by double digits. One team’s gain is another’s loss, and Drury, Indy and Nova S’eastern all had a few misses in the morning session. Indy and Nova S’eastern, in particular, are locked in a tight race for the overall team runner-up behind Queens, who looks to have already run away with their seventh consecutive title.

Day 3 Ups / Downs

Team Day 3 Individual Events – Up Day 3 Individual Events – Down Day 3 Relays – Up Day 3 Relays – Down Queens (NC) 4 6 1 0 Drury 4 3 1 0 Nova Southeastern 4 1 1 0 Colorado Mesa 3 1 1 0 Carson-Newman 2 0 0 0 Indianapolis 2 3 1 0 Tampa 2 2 1 0 Indiana Univ of PA 2 1 0 0 Lindenwood 1 5 1 0 West Chester 1 2 1 0 Wayne State 1 1 0 1 Delta State 1 0 0 0 Lynn 1 0 0 1 Missouri St. Louis 1 0 0 0 Saint Leo 1 0 0 0 Simon Fraser 1 0 0 1 Wingate 1 0 0 1 Florida Tech 0 1 0 0 MSU Mankato 0 1 0 0 Northern Michigan 0 1 0 1 Rollins 0 1 0 0 Sioux Falls 0 1 0 0 University of Mary 0 1 0 0 West Florida 0 1 0 0 Florida Southern 0 0 0 1

500 Free

Team Up Down Total Drury 2 1 3 Queens (NC) 2 1 3 Colorado Mesa 1 1 2 Tampa 1 0 1 Wayne State 1 0 1 Wingate 1 0 1 Florida Tech 0 1 1 Indianapolis 0 1 1 Lindenwood 0 1 1 University of Mary 0 1 1 West Chester 0 1 1

100 Back

Team Up Down Total Nova Southeastern 2 0 2 Indianapolis 1 1 2 Lindenwood 1 1 2 Queens (NC) 1 1 2 Colorado Mesa 1 0 1 Drury 1 0 1 Saint Leo 1 0 1 MSU Mankato 0 1 1 Northern Michigan 0 1 1 Sioux Falls 0 1 1 Tampa 0 1 1 West Florida 0 1 1

100 Breast

Team Up Down Total Indiana Univ of PA 1 1 2 Queens (NC) 1 1 2 Carson-Newman 1 0 1 Colorado Mesa 1 0 1 Indianapolis 1 0 1 Missouri St. Louis 1 0 1 Nova Southeastern 1 0 1 Simon Fraser 1 0 1 Lindenwood 0 3 3 Tampa 0 1 1 Wayne State 0 1 1 West Chester 0 1 1

200 Fly

Team Up Down Total Drury 1 2 3 Nova Southeastern 1 1 2 Carson-Newman 1 0 1 Delta State 1 0 1 Indiana Univ of PA 1 0 1 Lynn 1 0 1 Tampa 1 0 1 West Chester 1 0 1 Queens (NC) 0 3 3 Indianapolis 0 1 1 Rollins 0 1 1

800 Free Relay

Team Up Down Total Colorado Mesa 1 0 1 Drury 1 0 1 Indianapolis 1 0 1 Lindenwood 1 0 1 Nova Southeastern 1 0 1 Queens (NC) 1 0 1 Tampa 1 0 1 West Chester 1 0 1 Florida Southern 0 1 1 Lynn 0 1 1 Northern Michigan 0 1 1 Simon Fraser 0 1 1 Wayne State 0 1 1 Wingate 0 1 1

Projected Standings