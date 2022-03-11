Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Championships – Day 3 Ups/Downs

2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

The big winners in Day 3 prelims were Lindenwood (+22), IUP (+19), Saint Leo (+10), Wayne State (+10), and West Chester (+10), all of whom beat expectations by double digits. One team’s gain is another’s loss, and Drury, Indy and Nova S’eastern all had a few misses in the morning session. Indy and Nova S’eastern, in particular, are locked in a tight race for the overall team runner-up behind Queens, who looks to have already run away with their seventh consecutive title.

Day 3 Ups / Downs

Team Day 3 Individual Events – Up Day 3 Individual Events – Down Day 3 Relays – Up Day 3 Relays – Down
Queens (NC) 4 6 1 0
Drury 4 3 1 0
Nova Southeastern 4 1 1 0
Colorado Mesa 3 1 1 0
Carson-Newman 2 0 0 0
Indianapolis 2 3 1 0
Tampa 2 2 1 0
Indiana Univ of PA 2 1 0 0
Lindenwood 1 5 1 0
West Chester 1 2 1 0
Wayne State 1 1 0 1
Delta State 1 0 0 0
Lynn 1 0 0 1
Missouri St. Louis 1 0 0 0
Saint Leo 1 0 0 0
Simon Fraser 1 0 0 1
Wingate 1 0 0 1
Florida Tech 0 1 0 0
MSU Mankato 0 1 0 0
Northern Michigan 0 1 0 1
Rollins 0 1 0 0
Sioux Falls 0 1 0 0
University of Mary 0 1 0 0
West Florida 0 1 0 0
Florida Southern 0 0 0 1

500 Free

Team Up Down Total
Drury 2 1 3
Queens (NC) 2 1 3
Colorado Mesa 1 1 2
Tampa 1 0 1
Wayne State 1 0 1
Wingate 1 0 1
Florida Tech 0 1 1
Indianapolis 0 1 1
Lindenwood 0 1 1
University of Mary 0 1 1
West Chester 0 1 1

100 Back

Team Up Down Total
Nova Southeastern 2 0 2
Indianapolis 1 1 2
Lindenwood 1 1 2
Queens (NC) 1 1 2
Colorado Mesa 1 0 1
Drury 1 0 1
Saint Leo 1 0 1
MSU Mankato 0 1 1
Northern Michigan 0 1 1
Sioux Falls 0 1 1
Tampa 0 1 1
West Florida 0 1 1

100 Breast

Team Up Down Total
Indiana Univ of PA 1 1 2
Queens (NC) 1 1 2
Carson-Newman 1 0 1
Colorado Mesa 1 0 1
Indianapolis 1 0 1
Missouri St. Louis 1 0 1
Nova Southeastern 1 0 1
Simon Fraser 1 0 1
Lindenwood 0 3 3
Tampa 0 1 1
Wayne State 0 1 1
West Chester 0 1 1

200 Fly

Team Up Down Total
Drury 1 2 3
Nova Southeastern 1 1 2
Carson-Newman 1 0 1
Delta State 1 0 1
Indiana Univ of PA 1 0 1
Lynn 1 0 1
Tampa 1 0 1
West Chester 1 0 1
Queens (NC) 0 3 3
Indianapolis 0 1 1
Rollins 0 1 1

800 Free Relay

Team Up Down Total
Colorado Mesa 1 0 1
Drury 1 0 1
Indianapolis 1 0 1
Lindenwood 1 0 1
Nova Southeastern 1 0 1
Queens (NC) 1 0 1
Tampa 1 0 1
West Chester 1 0 1
Florida Southern 0 1 1
Lynn 0 1 1
Northern Michigan 0 1 1
Simon Fraser 0 1 1
Wayne State 0 1 1
Wingate 0 1 1

Projected Standings

Team Day 2 Actual Day 3 Prelims Day 4 Psych Projected Score
Queens (NC) 276 129 138 543
Indianapolis 246 67 126 439
Nova Southeastern 221 107 91 419
Drury 163 102 79 344
West Chester 99 60 52 211
Colorado Mesa 97 74 96 267
Simon Fraser 90 21 29 140
Carson-Newman 86 25 25 136
Lindenwood 84 65 33 182
West Florida 80 5 44 129
Wingate 68 26 52 146
Tampa 58 64 33 155
Delta State 58 12 6 76
Northern Michigan 56 21 14 91
Lynn 51 27 17 95
MSU Mankato 45 7 16 68
McKendree 32 0 35 67
Wayne State 26 27 44 97
Florida Tech 23 9 0 32
St. Cloud State 22 0 17 39
Saint Leo 20 10 8 38
Azusa Pacific 18 0 10 28
Grand Valley 15 0 43 58
Indiana Univ of PA 15 36 2 53
Augustana 15 0 13 28
Rollins 11 5 0 16
Florida Southern 7 12 11 30
Mines 5 0 14 19
Henderson State 5 0 11 16
Saginaw Valley 5 0 0 5
Clarion 4 0 11 15
Missouri St. Louis 2 11 0 13
Gannon 1 0 0 1
University of Mary 0 1 6 7
Cal State East Bay 0 0 6 6
Sioux Falls 0 1 3 4

 

