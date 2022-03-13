Queens Women, Men Win their 7th Consecutive NCAA Division II Titles

2022 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships
- Dates: Wednesday, March 9 – Saturday, March 12, 2022
- Location: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)
- Times: Prelims 10:00 AM / Finals 6:00 PM
- Defending Champs: Queens women (6x) & Queens men (6x) – (Results)
- Live Results
The Queens University of Charlotte women’s and men’s teams each won their seventh consecutive NCAA Division II national team titles on Saturday in Greensboro.
The women won six of 14 individual swimming events and two of the five relays. They scored in every event except 1-meter and 3-meter diving, where they had no entrants. The Royals won five of the six the freestyle events: Danielle Melilli won the 50/100 free and set the NCAA Division II record in the 50 free; Sophie Lange, the 1000/1650 free; and Monica Gumina, the 200 free. Melilli also won the 100 breast.
The men, again, with no divers, scored in every swimming event, winning four individual events and four of the five relays. Matej Dusa won the 50 free with an NCAA Division II record; Alex Kunert claimed titles in the 200 IM and 200 fly; and Finn Howard prevailed in the 100 back.
The Royals had incredible depth. The women were able to snag at least one spot in the top-8 of 10 events, averaging 1.5 A-finalists per event. In the other seven events, they scored 7 B-finalists. Similarly, the men put 24 swimmers in 12 A-finals. In the only two events in which they had no top-8 swimmers, they scored four B-finalists. The women tallied 536.5 points, beating runner-up Indy by 113.5 points, while the men combined for 607.5 points to top Drury by 85.5.
Women’s Scoring Summary
|Event
|Points
|Up/Down
|Queens National Champions
|200 Medley Relay
|32
|1/0
|1000 Free
|33
|1/2
|Sophie Lange
|200 IM
|24
|1/2
|50 Free
|38
|2/1
|Danielle Melilli *
|200 Free Relay
|30
|1/0
|100 Fly
|26
|1/2
|400 IM
|8
|0/2
|200 Free
|51
|2/2
|Monica Gumina
|3-Meter Diving
|0
|0/0
|400 Medley Relay
|34
|1/0
|500 Free
|37
|2/1
|100 Back
|20
|1/1
|100 Breast
|22
|1/1
|Danielle Melilli
|200 Fly
|10.5
|0/3
|800 Free Relay
|40
|1/0
|Queens
|1650 Free
|39
|2/1
|Sophie Lange
|100 Free
|38
|2/1
|Danielle Melilli
|200 Back
|9
|0/1
|200 Breast
|5
|0/1
|1-Meter Diving
|0
|0/0
|400 Free Relay
|40
|1/0
|Queens
*NCAA D2 record
Men’s Scoring Summary
|Event
|Points
|Up/Down
|Queens National Champions
|200 Medley Relay
|34
|1/0
|1000 Free
|20
|0/2
|200 IM
|47
|2/3
|Alex Kunert
|50 Free
|40
|2/1
|Matej Dusa *
|1-Meter Diving
|0
|0/0
|200 Free Relay
|40
|1/0
|Queens
|100 Fly
|18
|1/1
|400 IM
|45
|3/1
|200 Free
|46
|3/1
|400 Medley Relay
|40
|1/0
|Queens
|500 Free
|26
|2/0
|100 Back
|33
|2/0
|Finn Howard
|100 Breast
|6.5
|0/2
|200 Fly
|35
|2/0
|Alex Kunert
|3-Meter Diving
|0
|0/0
|800 Free Relay
|40
|1/0
|Queens
|1650 Free
|11
|1/1
|100 Free
|44
|3/0
|200 Back
|28
|2/1
|200 Breast
|14
|1/1
|400 Free Relay
|40
|1/0
|Queens
*NCAA D2 record
This may be the end of the Royals’ Division II run, though. Queens is in the process of exploring a move to Division I. In February, its Board of Trustees unanimously approved a plan to take the next steps in the process.
Final Team Standings – Women
- Queens (NC) – 536. 50
- Indy – 423
- Nova S’eastern – 368. 50
- Drury – 342. 50
- Colorado Mesa – 241
- West Chester – 231
- Lindenwood – 213
- Simon Fraser – 187
- Tampa – 150
- Carson-Newman – 148
- Wingate – 144
- West Florida – 125
- Northern Michigan – 108
- Lynn – 97
- Delta State – 85
- Wayne State – 81
- IUP – 67
- MSU Mankato – 58
- McKendree – 56
- Saint Leo – 46
- Grand Valley – 45
- Azusa Pacific – 43
- St Cloud St – 37
- (tie) Augustana / Florida Tech – 30
- –
- Florida Southern – 26
- Rollins – 16. 50
- (tie) Mines / Henderson St. – 16
- –
- Missouri-St. Louis – 14
- Clarion – 11
- Saginaw Valley – 8
- UMary – 7
- CSU East Bay – 6
- Oklahoma Christian – 4
- (tie) Sioux Falls / Gannon – 1
Final Team Standings – Men
- Queens (NC) – 607. 50
- Drury – 522
- Indy – 413
- McKendree – 310
- Florida Southern – 225
- Colorado Mesa – 221
- Lindenwood – 216
- Wingate – 194. 50
- Findlay – 161
- Grand Valley – 144
- Oklahoma Christian – 139
- Nova S’eastern – 138
- Delta State – 105
- Simon Fraser – 103
- Wayne State – 93
- Carson–Newman – 85
- Rollins – 69
- NMU – 65
- Missouri S & T – 59
- St Cloud St – 40
- Henderson St. – 31
- Lewis – 25
- Florida Tech – 18
- Clarion – 16
- Saint Leo – 8
- UT Permian Basin – 7
- Lenoir–Rhyne – 5
- Saginaw Valley – 4
- Southern Conn – 3
- (tie) Fresno Pacific / Lynn / Emmanuel – 1
They weren’t even supposed to win.