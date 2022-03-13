Queens Women, Men Win their 7th Consecutive NCAA Division II Titles

2022 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships

Dates: Wednesday, March 9 – Saturday, March 12, 2022

Location: Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, NC (Eastern Time Zone)

Times: Prelims 10:00 AM / Finals 6:00 PM

Defending Champs: Queens women (6x) & Queens men (6x) – (Results)

Live Results

The Queens University of Charlotte women’s and men’s teams each won their seventh consecutive NCAA Division II national team titles on Saturday in Greensboro.

The women won six of 14 individual swimming events and two of the five relays. They scored in every event except 1-meter and 3-meter diving, where they had no entrants. The Royals won five of the six the freestyle events: Danielle Melilli won the 50/100 free and set the NCAA Division II record in the 50 free; Sophie Lange, the 1000/1650 free; and Monica Gumina, the 200 free. Melilli also won the 100 breast.

The men, again, with no divers, scored in every swimming event, winning four individual events and four of the five relays. Matej Dusa won the 50 free with an NCAA Division II record; Alex Kunert claimed titles in the 200 IM and 200 fly; and Finn Howard prevailed in the 100 back.

The Royals had incredible depth. The women were able to snag at least one spot in the top-8 of 10 events, averaging 1.5 A-finalists per event. In the other seven events, they scored 7 B-finalists. Similarly, the men put 24 swimmers in 12 A-finals. In the only two events in which they had no top-8 swimmers, they scored four B-finalists. The women tallied 536.5 points, beating runner-up Indy by 113.5 points, while the men combined for 607.5 points to top Drury by 85.5.

Women’s Scoring Summary

Event Points Up/Down Queens National Champions 200 Medley Relay 32 1/0 1000 Free 33 1/2 Sophie Lange 200 IM 24 1/2 50 Free 38 2/1 Danielle Melilli * 200 Free Relay 30 1/0 100 Fly 26 1/2 400 IM 8 0/2 200 Free 51 2/2 Monica Gumina 3-Meter Diving 0 0/0 400 Medley Relay 34 1/0 500 Free 37 2/1 100 Back 20 1/1 100 Breast 22 1/1 Danielle Melilli 200 Fly 10.5 0/3 800 Free Relay 40 1/0 Queens 1650 Free 39 2/1 Sophie Lange 100 Free 38 2/1 Danielle Melilli 200 Back 9 0/1 200 Breast 5 0/1 1-Meter Diving 0 0/0 400 Free Relay 40 1/0 Queens

*NCAA D2 record

Men’s Scoring Summary

Event Points Up/Down Queens National Champions 200 Medley Relay 34 1/0 1000 Free 20 0/2 200 IM 47 2/3 Alex Kunert 50 Free 40 2/1 Matej Dusa * 1-Meter Diving 0 0/0 200 Free Relay 40 1/0 Queens 100 Fly 18 1/1 400 IM 45 3/1 200 Free 46 3/1 400 Medley Relay 40 1/0 Queens 500 Free 26 2/0 100 Back 33 2/0 Finn Howard 100 Breast 6.5 0/2 200 Fly 35 2/0 Alex Kunert 3-Meter Diving 0 0/0 800 Free Relay 40 1/0 Queens 1650 Free 11 1/1 100 Free 44 3/0 200 Back 28 2/1 200 Breast 14 1/1 400 Free Relay 40 1/0 Queens

*NCAA D2 record

This may be the end of the Royals’ Division II run, though. Queens is in the process of exploring a move to Division I. In February, its Board of Trustees unanimously approved a plan to take the next steps in the process.

Final Team Standings – Women

Queens (NC) – 536. 50 Indy – 423 Nova S’eastern – 368. 50 Drury – 342. 50 Colorado Mesa – 241 West Chester – 231 Lindenwood – 213 Simon Fraser – 187 Tampa – 150 Carson-Newman – 148 Wingate – 144 West Florida – 125 Northern Michigan – 108 Lynn – 97 Delta State – 85 Wayne State – 81 IUP – 67 MSU Mankato – 58 McKendree – 56 Saint Leo – 46 Grand Valley – 45 Azusa Pacific – 43 St Cloud St – 37 (tie) Augustana / Florida Tech – 30 – Florida Southern – 26 Rollins – 16. 50 (tie) Mines / Henderson St. – 16 – Missouri-St. Louis – 14 Clarion – 11 Saginaw Valley – 8 UMary – 7 CSU East Bay – 6 Oklahoma Christian – 4 (tie) Sioux Falls / Gannon – 1

Final Team Standings – Men