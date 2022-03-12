2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Championships – Day 4 Ups/Downs

2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Queens wrapped up Day 4 with 10 scoring swimmers, 7 of which will be in A finals. The Royals are well on their way to a seventh consecutive NCAA Division II team title.

Drury managed to shake off Indy over the last two days, and with nine finalists on Saturday night, they have a solid lock on second place. Likewise, Indy and McKendree both performed well and should have places three and four locked up.

There is still drama in the race for fifth place, with Florida Southern Colorado Mesa, and Lindenwood all vying for the top position. FSC did 17 points better than expected this morning, mainly in the 100 free and 200 breast.

Simon Fraser added an extra 20 points with two big performances in the 200 back.

Day 4 Ups / Downs

Team Day 4 Individual Events – Up Day 4 Individual Events – Down Day 4 Relays – Up Day 4 Relays – Down Queens (NC) 7 3 1 0 Drury 4 5 1 0 McKendree 3 0 1 0 Indianapolis 2 5 1 0 Florida Southern 2 4 1 0 Wingate 2 2 0 1 Lindenwood 2 1 1 0 Grand Valley 2 1 0 1 Northern Michigan 2 1 0 0 Oklahoma Christian 2 0 0 0 Colorado Mesa 1 0 0 1 Nova Southeastern 1 0 1 0 Simon Fraser 1 1 0 0 St. Cloud State 1 0 0 0 Carson-Newman 0 2 0 1 Lewis 0 2 0 0 Findlay 0 1 1 0 Henderson State 0 1 0 1 Wayne State 0 1 0 1 Florida Tech 0 1 0 0 Missouri S&T 0 1 0 0 Delta State 0 0 0 1 Tampa 0 0 0 1

1650 Free

Team Up Down Total Grand Valley 2 0 2 Wingate 1 2 3 Indianapolis 1 1 2 Queens (NC) 1 1 2 Northern Michigan 1 0 1 Nova Southeastern 1 0 1 Oklahoma Christian 1 0 1 Drury 0 3 3 Florida Southern 0 1 1

100 Free

Team Up Down Total Queens (NC) 3 0 3 McKendree 2 0 2 Drury 1 1 2 Lindenwood 1 1 2 Wingate 1 0 1 Findlay 0 1 1 Florida Southern 0 1 1 Henderson State 0 1 1 Indianapolis 0 1 1 Lewis 0 1 1 Wayne State 0 1 1

200 Back

Team Up Down Total Drury 2 1 3 Queens (NC) 2 1 3 Simon Fraser 1 1 2 Colorado Mesa 1 0 1 Florida Southern 1 0 1 St. Cloud State 1 0 1 Indianapolis 0 2 2 Florida Tech 0 1 1 Grand Valley 0 1 1 Northern Michigan 0 1 1

200 Breast

Team Up Down Total Florida Southern 1 2 3 Indianapolis 1 1 2 Queens (NC) 1 1 2 Drury 1 0 1 Lindenwood 1 0 1 McKendree 1 0 1 Northern Michigan 1 0 1 Oklahoma Christian 1 0 1 Carson-Newman 0 2 2 Lewis 0 1 1 Missouri S&T 0 1 1

400 Free Relay

Team Up Down Total Drury 1 0 1 Findlay 1 0 1 Florida Southern 1 0 1 Indianapolis 1 0 1 Lindenwood 1 0 1 McKendree 1 0 1 Nova Southeastern 1 0 1 Queens (NC) 1 0 1 Carson-Newman 0 1 1 Colorado Mesa 0 1 1 Delta State 0 1 1 Grand Valley 0 1 1 Henderson State 0 1 1 Tampa 0 1 1 Wayne State 0 1 1 Wingate 0 1 1

Projected Standings