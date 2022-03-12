Charlie Crosby Swims 19.57 in 50 Free, Leads Breck/Blake to Minnesota A Title

Minnesota Boys’ High School State Championship Meet – Class A

March 3-5, 2022

Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Prelims Results (PDF)

Finals Results (PDF)

The Breck/Blake Co-Op team, which is the combined effort of teams from the private Breck School and Blake School in Minneapolis, dominated the 2022 Minnesota Boys’ High School State Championship Class A meet.

Class A includes the state’s smaller high schools. Even with the combined efforts of two schools, the Breck/Blake Co-Op still only includes only about 1,000 students in grades 9-12.

This marks a 6th-straight team title for the Co-Op, and their 8th Class A title since 2009. This year’s win was a particularly dominant one: the Breck/Blake boys finished with 495.5 points. They crushed the runners-up from Alexandria Area High School, who had 203 points.

The team started off by winning the first 4 events of the meet. Their streak wasn’t broken until Chisago Lakes senior Storm Opdahl won the 1-meter title: his 3rd straight. He will dive for Missouri State next fall.

Among the hot start for Breck/Blake was a new all-classes State Record in the 50 yard free. There, senior Charlie Crosby posted a 19.57 to win his third-straight Minnesota State title.

Race Video:

Crosby has dropped big time in each season of his high school career, including breaking 20 for the first time at last year’s meet when he won in 19.87.

Event Progression:

2019, Freshman – Did not swim (22.06 best in club competition)

2020, Sophomore – 20.41 (1st – 20.31 in prelims)

2021, Junior – 19.87 (1st)

2022, Senior – 19.57 (1st)

For Crosby, that swim breaks his own Minnesota Class A and all-time, all-classes records of 19.87 from last year’s meet. Edina’s Peter Larson is the only other swimmer to have broken 20 seconds at a Minnesota High School State Championship. The two will be teammates next year at the University of Texas, where Larson will be a senior and Crosby will be a freshman.

His swim is also the fastest by a high school swimmer this season.

Crosby also won the 100 backstroke in 46.64. That’s another three-peat for him, and a 5th-straight title in the event for Breck/Blake swimmers, though he was just-off his own all-time, all-classes record of 46.41 set last season.

Crosby also bookended the meet with relay leadoffs. In the 200 medley relay, he swam 21.59 to lead Breck/Blake to a new Class A Record. The splits:

Charlie Crosby, senior – 21.59

Charlie Egeland, junior – 24.54

James Pan, senior – 21.76

Daniel Gabriel, senior – 21.39

Final Time: 1:29.20

The only leg where they didn’t have the fastest split on that relay was Gabriel’s anchor, where he was .22 seconds slower than St Anthony Village anchor Liam Neary.

The team won by over 7 seconds, and just missed Minnetonka’s all-classes record of 1:29.20.

He then led off Breck/Blake’s finishing 400 free relay in 44.10. They finished in 3:02.09, another Class A Record. The splits there:

Charlie Crosby, senior – 44.10

Jack Schurtz-Ford, junior – 46.82

Henry Webb, freshman – 45.08

James Pan, senior – 46.09

While this was a senior-heavy Breck/Blake team, Webb, the freshman, is the favorite to lead them into the future. He also picked up an individual win in the 100 free in an All-America time of 45.34, anchored the 200 free relay in 20.39, and placed 3rd in the 200 free in 1:39.09. He was one of three Breck/Blake swimmers in the top four of the 200 free, led by an All-American swim of 1:38.00 by junior Charlie Egeland.

That time breaks the Minnesota Class A Record in the event of 1:39.79, set in 2016 by Warren Sexon.

Completing the front-half sweep for Breck/Blake was senior James Pan, who won the 200 IM in 1:48.12. That marks a second-straight title for him, though his swim was a big off the 1:47.90 that he won with last year that remains the Class A Record.

Pan also won the 100 breaststroke in 54.37. That again just-missed his own Class A Record, which was a 54.16 from last year’s state meet. It did lead a 1-2-4 finish for Breck/Blake, with Charlie Egeland placing 2nd in 54.87. Egeland’s best time coming into this meet was 55.31 from Winter Juniors – West.

After diving broke the Breck/Blake momentum mid-meet, Hutchinson sophomore Conner Hogan picked up a win in the 100 fly. He was the runner-up last year. This is Hogan’s third State Championship meet in Minnesota after qualifying in 2020 as an 8th grader.

After Webb’s win in the 100 free, Simley High’s Nico Losinski won the 500 free in a new Class A Record of 4:34.46. That broke the old record of 4:35.36 that was set in 2016 also by Warren Sexon.

Breck/Blake picked up a win in the 200 free relay even without their top swimmer Crosby. This was by-far the closest margin of their three relay wins, though it was also their youngest relay with three non-seniors.

Splits:

Charlie Egeland, junior – 21.45

Jack Schurtz-Ford, junior – 21.49

Daniel Gabriel, senior – 22.28

Henry Webb, freshman – 20.39

Alexandria Area High was 2nd in 1:26.44, including a pair of 20.5 second splits from Nicolas Welle and Carter Holm.

That wrapped up a 2nd place team finish for Alexandria Area, a big jump from 5th at last year’s state championship meet.

Final Standings – Top 5 Team Scores