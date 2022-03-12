2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Championships – Day 4 Ups/Downs

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.
With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.
Queens University of Charlotte has guaranteed a seventh consecutive Division II team title with another eight finalists on the last day of competition in Greensboro. UIndy seems to have sewn up a second-place team finish; the Greyhounds have eight scorers tonight.
Third place is still up for grabs, with Nova S’eastern and Drury separated by only 20 points. NSU has four A finalists tonight and Drury has two As and four Bs.
Lindenwood, IUP, Simon Fraser, and West Chester all did better than expected by double figures.
