2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Championships – Day 4 Ups/Downs

2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, and “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Queens University of Charlotte has guaranteed a seventh consecutive Division II team title with another eight finalists on the last day of competition in Greensboro. UIndy seems to have sewn up a second-place team finish; the Greyhounds have eight scorers tonight.

Third place is still up for grabs, with Nova S’eastern and Drury separated by only 20 points. NSU has four A finalists tonight and Drury has two As and four Bs.

Lindenwood, IUP, Simon Fraser, and West Chester all did better than expected by double figures.

Day 4 Ups / Downs

Team Day 4 Individual Events – Up Day 4 Individual Events – Down Day 4 Relays – Up Day 4 Relays – Down
Queens (NC) 4 4 1 0
Colorado Mesa 4 2 1 0
Nova Southeastern 4 0 0 1
Indianapolis 3 5 1 0
Drury 2 4 1 0
Lindenwood 2 4 1 0
West Chester 2 2 1 0
West Florida 2 1 0 0
Simon Fraser 2 0 0 1
Azusa Pacific 2 0 0 0
Wayne State 1 2 0 1
Wingate 1 2 1 0
Carson-Newman 1 2 0 0
Grand Valley 1 2 0 0
McKendree 1 1 1 0
Tampa 1 1 0 1
Indiana Univ of PA 1 1 0 0
Augustana 1 0 0 0
Mines 1 0 0 0
Henderson State 1 0 0 0
Lynn 1 0 0 0
Northern Michigan 1 0 0 1
St. Cloud State 1 0 0 0
Clarion 0 1 0 0
Florida Southern 0 1 0 0
MSU Mankato 0 1 0 0
Oklahoma Christian 0 1 0 0
Saginaw Valley 0 1 0 0
Saint Leo 0 1 0 1
University of Mary 0 1 0 0
Cal State East Bay 0 0 0 1
Delta State 0 0 0 1

1650 Free

Team Up Down Total
Queens (NC) 2 1 3
Drury 1 1 2
Augustana 1 0 1
Colorado Mesa 1 0 1
Mines 1 0 1
Nova Southeastern 1 0 1
Wingate 1 0 1
Lindenwood 0 2 2
Carson-Newman 0 1 1
Indianapolis 0 1 1
University of Mary 0 1 1
West Chester 0 1 1

100 Free

Team Up Down Total
Queens (NC) 2 1 3
Indianapolis 1 1 2
West Chester 1 1 2
Henderson State 1 0 1
Simon Fraser 1 0 1
Tampa 1 0 1
West Florida 1 0 1
Carson-Newman 0 1 1
Drury 0 1 1
Florida Southern 0 1 1
Lindenwood 0 1 1
McKendree 0 1 1

200 Back

Team Up Down Total
Lindenwood 2 0 2
Nova Southeastern 2 0 2
Indianapolis 1 2 3
Colorado Mesa 1 0 1
Lynn 1 0 1
Northern Michigan 1 0 1
Drury 0 1 1
Grand Valley 0 1 1
Oklahoma Christian 0 1 1
Queens (NC) 0 1 1
Tampa 0 1 1
Wayne State 0 1 1

200 Breast

Team Up Down Total
Drury 1 1 2
Indiana Univ of PA 1 1 2
Carson-Newman 1 0 1
Colorado Mesa 1 0 1
Indianapolis 1 0 1
Nova Southeastern 1 0 1
Simon Fraser 1 0 1
West Chester 1 0 1
Wingate 0 2 2
Grand Valley 0 1 1
Lindenwood 0 1 1
Queens (NC) 0 1 1
Saint Leo 0 1 1

1-Meter Diving

Team Up Down Total
Azusa Pacific 2 0 2
Colorado Mesa 1 2 3
Wayne State 1 1 2
West Florida 1 1 2
Grand Valley 1 0 1
McKendree 1 0 1
St. Cloud State 1 0 1
Clarion 0 1 1
Indianapolis 0 1 1
MSU Mankato 0 1 1
Saginaw Valley 0 1 1

400 Free Relay

Team Up Down Total
Colorado Mesa 1 0 1
Drury 1 0 1
Indianapolis 1 0 1
Lindenwood 1 0 1
McKendree 1 0 1
Queens (NC) 1 0 1
West Chester 1 0 1
Wingate 1 0 1
Cal State East Bay 0 1 1
Delta State 0 1 1
Northern Michigan 0 1 1
Nova Southeastern 0 1 1
Saint Leo 0 1 1
Simon Fraser 0 1 1
Tampa 0 1 1
Wayne State 0 1 1

Projected Standings

Team Day 3 Actual Day 4 Prelims Projected Score Vs Psych Sheet
Queens (NC) 405.5 125 530.5 +20.5
Indianapolis 312 112 424 -34
Nova Southeastern 298.5 68 366.5 -68
Drury 261.5 85 346.5 -37.5
Colorado Mesa 168 90 258 -80.5
West Chester 164 65 229 +24
Lindenwood 149 55 204 +58
Simon Fraser 133 39 172 +81
Wingate 96 54 150 +29
Tampa 111 32 143 -1
Carson-Newman 114 23 137 +40
West Florida 83 42 125 +13
Lynn 80 20 100 +14
Northern Michigan 82 16 98 +43
Wayne State 57 31 88 +2
Delta State 75 4 79 -16
McKendree 32 46 78 -8
Indiana Univ of PA 50 20 70 +37
MSU Mankato 54 4 58 -66
Azusa Pacific 18 29 47 +24
Saint Leo 37 9 46 +29
Grand Valley 15 30 45 -13
St. Cloud State 22 14 36 -26
Florida Tech 30 0 30 +9
Augustana 15 13 28 -3
Florida Southern 17 9 26 -15
Mines 5 14 19 -6
Rollins 16.5 0 16.5 -12.5
Henderson State 5 11 16 -7
Missouri St. Louis 14 0 14 -3
Clarion 4 7 11 -12
Saginaw Valley 5 3 8 +1
Cal State East Bay 0 6 6 0
Oklahoma Christian 0 6 6 -7
University of Mary 3 3 6 -6
Gannon 1 0 1 +1
Sioux Falls 1 0 1 -2

 

