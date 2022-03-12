2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Championships – Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

It’s the last day of competition in Greensboro. We’ll begin with the fastest heat of the 1650 free, then move to finals of the 100 free, 200 back, 200 breast, and 1-meter diving. The session will end with timed finals of the 400 free relay.

Top-seeded Sophie Lange (16:30.04), Wingate’s Katie Agger (16:41.69), and Allison Weber of Drury (16:44.68) will occupy the middle lanes in the mile. Marina Amorim of Drury went 17:01.56 in the afternoon heats to set the standard for tonight.

Queens teammates Monica Gumina (49.16) and Danielle Melilli (49.45) are the ones to beat in the 100 free; Gumina won the 200 free on Thursday and Melilli won the 50 on Wednesday.

The 200 back final will be a tight race, with Luna Mertins of Lynn (1:56.14) and Nova S’eastern’s Cassie Wright (1:56.58) and Celina Marquez (1:56.64) leading the field.

Colorado Mesa’s Lily Borgenheimer posted the fastest time in prelims of the 200 breast with 2:11.34. 2021 runner-up Claire Mikesell of IUP (2:12.96) and Indy’s Marizel Van Jaarsveld (2:13.73) will be on either side of her.

Gracyn Segard of Grand Valley was the top performer in prelims of 1-meter diving and will seek to defend her 2021 title tonight.

Women’s 1650 Freestyle – Fastest Heat

NCAA DII Record: 16:17.66 – Kristen Frost, Southern Conn St (2008)

Meet Record: 16:17.66 – Kristen Frost, Southern Conn St (2008)

2021 Champion: Francesca Bains, Queens – 16:30.98

Podium:

Sophie Lange of Queens added the mile to her 1000 title with 16:32.44. Lange was never really challenged, having built up about a body-length lead by the 300. Allison Weber of Drury was in second place throughout the race, and Kate Agger from Wingate, the 500 free champion, trailed in third. Taylor Beagle of Augustana moved into third place from lane 7 at the 600, where she remained the rest of the race.

Agger made up a several body-length deficit over the final 250 yards and very nearly caught Weber at the end.

Both Marina Amorim of Drury and Rachel Peden from Carson-Newman made the podium with their swims from the afternoon heats.

Women’s 100 Freestyle – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 48.16 – Polina Lapshina, Queens (NC) (2019)

Meet Record: 48.16 – Polina Lapshina, Queens (NC) (2019)

2021 Champion: Lexie Baker, Queens (NC) – 49.49

Podium:

Danielle Melilli, Queens – 48.91 Monica Gumina, Queens – 49.17 Ester Rizzetto, West Florida – 49.30 Krystal Caylor, Indy – 49.81 Ann Carozza, West Chester – 49.87 Elizaveta Bazarova, Tampa – 50.04 Kaleigh Sharkey, Simon Fraser – 50.29 Kiara Pozvai, Henderson State – 50.41

Women’s 200 Backstroke – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 1:54.48 – Hannah Peiffer, Queens (NC) (2017)

Meet Record: 1:54.48 – Hannah Peiffer, Queens (NC) (2017)

2021 Champion: Katie McCoy, Indy – 1:56.39

Podium:

Women’s 200 Breaststroke – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 2:09.12 – Bailee Nunn, Drury (2017)

Meet Record: 2:09.12 – Bailee Nunn, Drury (2017)

2021 Champion: Bec Cross, Drury – 2:13.59

Podium:

Women’s 1-Meter Diving – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 511.55 – Kayla Kelosky, Clarion (2011)

Meet Record: 511.55 – Kayla Kelosky, Clarion (2011)

2021 Champion: Gracyn Segard, Grand Valley – 448.35

Podium:

Women’s 400 Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals

NCAA DII Record: 3:18.04 – Queens (NC) (2018 and again in 2019)

Meet Record: 3:18.04 – Queens (NC) (2018 and again in 2019)

2021 Champion: Indy – 3:19.98

Podium:

Final Team Scores