2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Championships – Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

It’s the last day of competition in Greensboro, with a full prelims schedule that includes heats of the 100 free, 200 back, 200 breast, and 1-meter diving. We will also have the slower heats of the 1650 free leading up to finals.

The six fastest entrants in the 100 free are all seeded with sub-50s. West Florida’s Ester Rizzetto (49.30) and Danielle Melilli of Queens (49.35), this year’s 50 free champion, are at the top of that list. We have familiar names heading the qualifiers in the 200 back: Celina Marquez (1:54.54) and Cassie Wright (1:57.11) of Nova S’eastern, Luna Mertins of Lynn (1:56.94), and Indy’s Katie McCoy (1:57.32) were four of the top five finishers in the 100 back on Friday.

Colorado Mesa’s Lily Borgenheimer heads the list of qualifiers in the 200 breast (2:10.54) but Savanna Best of Nova S’eastern (2:11.64), Carson-Newman’s Kailee Morgan (2:13.75), and Indy’s Marizel Van Jaarsveld (2:14.31) all had strong performances in the 100 breast final and are primed for a challenge.

Women’s 100 Freestyle – Prelims

NCAA DII Record: 48.16 – Polina Lapshina, Queens (NC) (2019)

Meet Record: 48.16 – Polina Lapshina, Queens (NC) (2019)

2021 Champion: Lexie Baker, Queens (NC) – 49.49

Finals qualifiers:

Women’s 200 Backstroke – Prelims

NCAA DII Record: 1:54.48 – Hannah Peiffer, Queens (NC) (2017)

Meet Record: 1:54.48 – Hannah Peiffer, Queens (NC) (2017)

2021 Champion: Katie McCoy, Indy – 1:56.39

Finals qualifiers:

Luna Mertins, Lynn – 1:56.14 Cassie Wright, Nova S’eastern – 1:56.58 Celina Marquez, Nova S’eastern – 1:56.64 Katie McCoy, Indy – 1:58.41 Heidi Billings, Northern Michigan – 1:58.79 Stephanie Marks, Lindenwood – 1:59.11 Shelby Kasse, Lindenwood – 1:59.18 Lauren White, Colorado Mesa – 1:59.30 Andrea Gomez, Indy – 1:59.59 Isabella Revstedt, Indy – 2:00.18 Cheyenne Parks, Oklahoma Christian – 2:00.41 Melina De Cort, Grand Valley – 2:00.47 Morgan Sullette, Drury – 2:00.55 Tova Andersson, Queens – 2:00.55 Mady Barney, Tampa – 2:00.60 Jordan Fox, Wayne State – 2:00.82

Women’s 200 Breaststroke – Prelims

NCAA DII Record: 2:09.12 – Bailee Nunn, Drury (2017)

Meet Record: 2:09.12 – Bailee Nunn, Drury (2017)

2021 Champion: Bec Cross, Drury – 2:13.59

Finals qualifiers:

Lily Borgenheimer, Colorado Mesa – 2:11.34 Claire Mikesell, IUP – 2:12.96 Marize Van Jaarsveld, Indy – 2:13.73 Kailee Morgan, Carson-Newman – 2:13.86 Isabelle Roth, Simon Fraser – 2:14.40 Claire Conover, Drury – 2:14.79 Savanna Best, Nova S’eastern – 2:14.88 Maddy Koehle, West Chester – 2:16.56 Bec Cross, Drury – 2:16.60 Anne-sofie Nissen, Wingate – 2:17.00 Maike Jung, Queens (NC) – 2:17.08 Delaney Wihebrink, Grand Valley – 2:17.51 Lily Sanocki, Wingate – 2:18.07 Rachel Johnson, IUP – 2:18.30 Beata Maruszczyk, Lindenwood – 2:18.74 Emma Bjoernholdt, Saint Leo – 2:18.86

Women’s 1650 Freestyle – Slower Heats

NCAA DII Record: 16:17.66 – Kristen Frost, Southern Conn St (2008)

Meet Record: 16:17.66 – Kristen Frost, Southern Conn St (2008)

2021 Champion: Francesca Bains, Queens – 16:30.98

Top 8:

Women’s 1-Meter Diving – Prelims