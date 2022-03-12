2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Championships – Day 4 Prelims Live Recap

2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Saturday morning heats will determine the finalists for the 100 free, 200 back, and 200 breast. We will also have all but the fastest heat of the 1650 free, which will swim with finals.

NCAA Division II record-holder Karol Ostrowski of Drury is the headliner in the 100 free; he comes in with a seed time of 42.62. Ostrowski won the 200 free on Thursday and was runner-up in the 50 free on Wednesday. The winner of that event, Matej Dusa of Queens, is seeded with 42.69. Gregg Lichinsky of McKendree (42.89) and Alex Kunert of Queens (42.97), are also seeded with sub-43s.

Ben Sampson of Colorado Mesa (1:42.68) and Drury’s Mikita Tsmyh (1:43.19) and Nathan Bighetti (1:43.44) lead the qualifiers in the 200 back. Bighetti is hoping to defend his 2021 title.

Oklahoma Christian’s JT Amrein comes in with the top time in the 200 breast (1:55.22). He was runner-up in the 100 breast on Friday to Ludo Viberti of Florida Southern, who is seeded sixth in the 200 with 1:56.62. Liki Prema (1:55.63) and Davi Mourao of Drury (1:55.76) are the other sub-1:56s.

Men’s 100 Freestyle – Prelims

NCAA DII Record: 41.25 – Karol Ostrowski , Drury (2021)

Finals qualifiers:

Gregg Lichinsky, McKendree – 42.71 Alex Kunert, Queens – 42.86 Karol Ostrowski, Drury – 42.87 Matej Dusa, Queens – 43.07 Skyler Cook-Weeks, Queens – 43.43 Slava Ohnov, Wingate – 43.46 Xander Skinner, McKendree – 43.48 Zach Linder, Lindenwood – 43.50 Kyle Micallef, Florida Southern – 43.53 Alex Bowen, Drury – 43.68 Lamar Taylor, Henderson State – 43.70 Camilo Marrugo, Findlay / Patryk Winiatowski, Lindenwood – 43.74 – Luka Cvetko, Wayne State – 43.81 Joao Silva, Indy – 43.86 Ruben Van Leeuwen, Lewis – 43.88

Men’s 200 Backstroke – Prelims

NCAA DII Record: 1:40.74 – Matthew Josa, Queens (NC) (2014)

Meet Record: 1:40.74 – Matthew Josa, Queens (NC) (2014)

2021 Champion: Nathan Bighetti, Drury – 1:43.51

Finals qualifiers:

Mikita Tsmyh, Drury – 1:41.85 Ben Sampson, Colorado Mesa – 1:42.37 Nathan Bighetti, Drury – 1:42.99 Alexander Bauch, Queens (NC) / Raf Hendriks, St Cloud St – 1:43.38 – Andreas Marz, Queens (NC) – 1:44.34 Collyn Gagne, Simon Fraser – 1:45.28 Brandon Dyck, Florida Southern – 1:45.32 Jayden Cole, Simon Fraser / Andras Tiszai, Indy – 1:45.39 – Finn Howard, Queens (NC) – 1:45.40 Daniel Aizenberg, Florida Tech – 1:45.56 Bartlomiej Swiderski, Indy – 1:45.57 Roger Miret Sala, Grand Valley – 1:45.63 Andrew Rodriguez, Drury – 1:45.93 Erikas Kapocius, NMU – 1:46.00

Men’s 200 Breaststroke – Prelims

NCAA DII Record: 1:51.71 – Anton Lobanov, Nova S’eastern (2015)

Meet Record: 1:51.71 – Anton Lobanov, Nova S’eastern (2015)

2021 Champion: Filipe Pinheiro, McKendree – 1:55.80

Finals qualifiers:

Ludo Viberti, Florida Southern – 1:55.55 JT Amrein, Oklahoma Christian – 1:55.64 Davi Mourao, Drury – 1:55.74 Gerald Brown, Lindenwood – 1:57.14 Liki Prema, Indy – 1:57.54 Felipe Pinheiro, McKendree – 1:57.89 Roberto Camera, Northern Michigan – 1:57.93 (tie) Matteo Zampese, Florida Southern / Jan Delkeskamp, Queens – 1:57.99 – Andy Huffman, Missouri S&T – 1:58.05 Ludwig Mueller, Florida Southern – 1:58.74 Rhys Taylor, Lewis – 1:58.89 Henrique Januario, Carson-Newman – 1:59.01 Jan Zuchowicz, Indy – 1:59.22 Thanos Diamantidis, Carson-Newman – 1:59.31 Balazs Berrecz, Queens – 1:59.37

Men’s 1650 Freestyle – Slower Heats

NCAA DII Record: 14:55.12 – Fabio Dalu, McKendree (2021)

Meet Record: 14:55.12 – Fabio Dalu, McKendree (2021)

2021 Champion: Fabio Dalu, McKendree – 14:55.12

