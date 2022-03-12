West Chester’s Ann Carozza Takes Down 2nd NCAA D2 Record: 1:55.98 in 200 Fly

2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

West Chester senior Ann Carozza demolished her second NCAA Division II record on Friday night in Greensboro. A day after taking a .61-second chunk out of the 100 fly Division II and championship meet records with 52.06, she wrote her name in the history books again, this time in the 200 fly with a 1:55.98.

Carozza entered the meet with the top seed time of 1:57.94, a lifetime best that she achieved in February at the 2022 PSAC Championships. That time was a 1.3-second improvement over her PB from the 2020 conference meet. (Note: WCU canceled their entire 2020-21 season and did not participate in the 2021 PSAC meet.)

On Friday morning, Carozza lowered her time by .87 to 1:57.07 in prelims. Swimming in lane 4 in the final, she remained unperturbed when Nova S’eastern’s Aleksandra Maslova and Lynn’s Luna Mertins went out .7 faster on the first 50 to establish the early lead. She swam her own race, pulling even with them on the second 50. She went a full second faster on her third 50 than she had gone in prelims – 29.9 – and had half a body-length lead on them going into the final 50 yards. Her last 50 was the fastest in the field by six-tenths. Her final time of 1:55.98 was nine-tenths better than the previous mark of 1:56.89, set by Mckenzie Stevens of Queens in 2018.

Carozza’s splits are very similar to those of Stevens, but her second 50 –where she improved by .60– made all the difference:

Carozza prelims 2022 NCAA D2s Stevens 2018 NCAA D2s Carozza finals 2022 NCAA D2s 1st 50 25.89 26.66 26.40 2nd 50 29.44 29.49 28.84 3rd 50 30.92 29.91 29.90 4th 50 30.82 30.83 30.84 200 1:57.07 1:56.89 1:55.98

Women’s 200 Butterfly – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 1:56.89 – Mckenzie Stevens, Queens (NC) (2018)

Meet Record: 1:56.89 – Mckenzie Stevens, Queens (NC) (2018)

2021 Champion: Celeste Turner, Delta State – 1:58.29

Podium: