Personal Bests Fuel Ohio State to Four Titles on Second Day of 2022 NICs

2022 NATIONAL INVITATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

March 10-12, 2022

Beacon Health Aquatic Center, Elkhart, Indiana

Short Course Yards (25 yards), Prelims/Finals

Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 CSCAA National Invitational Championship”

Top 5 Team Scores Through Day 2

WOMEN

Ohio State – 542 Florida International – 484 Tennessee – 415.5 Akron – 393.5 Rice – 367

MEN

Tennessee – 540 TCU – 453 Ohio State – 429 UCSD – 384 Grand Canyon – 380.5

As was noted in the day 1 recap, the CSCAA National Invitational Championship has seen an increase in Power 5 attendance this year, as shown by the fact that Ohio State is currently leading the women’s team standings, and Tennessee is leading men’s scoring.

On the 2nd day of the meet, Ohio State’s Kyra Sommerstad won the women’s 400 IM, swimming a new personal best of 4:11.21. With the swim, Sommerstad chipped 1.06 seconds off her previous best of 4:12.27, which she swam last month at the Big Ten Championships. It was a 1-2 punch for the Buckeyes, as Mia Rankin came in 2nd with a 4:12.95. The swim was a season best for Rankin, although it was still off her personal best of 4:10.28, which she swam last March.

Rice freshman Arielle Hayon, an NCAA qualifier, won the women’s 100 fly in 52.35. Hayon’s time was half a second off her personal best of 51.82, which she swam at the C-USA Championships last month. Hayon is set to race the 100 fly at NCAAs one week from today.

Ohio State’s Jean-Pierre Khouzam won the men’s 100 fly in a tight race with TCU’s Piotr Sadlowksi. Khouzam swam a 46.59, while Sadlwoski, who won the 50 fly on Thursday, touched right behind in 46.65.

The Buckeyes picked up another win in the women’s 200 free, where freshman Allie Fenska clocked a massive personal best of 1:46.95. Fenska entered the meet with a personal best of 1:48.50, which she swam last March. Toledo senior Kennedy Lovell also posted a huge personal best to take 2nd. Lovell swam a 1:47.17, blowing away her previous best of 1:48.68, which she had just swum 2 weeks ago at the MAC Championships.

TCU’s Jadon Wuilliez took the men’s 100 breast in 52.68, edging out Oakland’s Christian Bart (52.84).

In the women’s 100 back, Ohio State’s Tristan Harrison swam a 52.73 to win by a comfortable margin. The performance clipped Harrison’s previous personal best of 52.78, which she swam at the Big Ten Championships last month.

Other Day 2 Event Winners