17-Year-Old Kiley Wilhelm Clocks 51.07 100 Fly on Night 2 of Cary Sectionals

2022 CARY SECTIONALS (ESSZ)

March 10-13, 2022

Triangle Aquatic Center, Cary, North Carolina

Short Course Yards (25 yards), prelims/finals

Tac Titans 17-year-old Claire Curzan made waves tonight at the Cary Sectionals meet, breaking her own 17-18 girls 100 back NAG leading off the 400 medley relay. Outside of Curzan’s only swim of the night, there were plenty of notable swims at the Triangle Aquatic Center.

Kicking things off tonight, Life Time Swim Team 17-year-old Kiley Wilhelm clocked a new personal best en route to winning the women’s 200 free. Wilhelm swam a 1:45.98, dipping under 1:46 for the first time in her career. She was incredible on the final 100 of her race, splitting 26.89 and 26.81 on the last two 50s, for a 53.70 on the final 100.

In the next event, the men’s 200 free, TAC 18-year-old Michael Cotter blew away the field, tearing to a new personal best of 1:33.80. The NC State recruit was out in 45.51 on the first 100, before splitting 24.05 and 24.24 on the final two 50s to bring the race home. With the swim, Cotter is now the #23 performer all-time in the 17-18 boys age group, one spot ahead of none other than Michael Phelps.

TAC picked up the next win as well, with 16-year-old Samantha Armand clocking a 1:00.61 to win the women’s 100 breast decisively. The swim was a huge personal best for Armand, who entered the meet with a time of 1:01.81, before posting a personal best of 1:01.47 in prelims. With the performance, Armand is now #33 all-time among 15-16 girls in the SCY 100 breast.

Columbian Olympian Jorge Murillo, 30, won the men’s 100 breast in 53.19, touching first by 1.6 seconds. The swim was off Murillo’s personal best of 52.37, which he swam last year.

Kiley Wilhelm was back in action in the women’s 100 fly, posting a massive personal best of 51.07 to win the event. The swim was a personal best by 1.5 seconds and ties her for #9 all-time in the 17-18 age group. Wilhelm was again phenomenal on the back half of the race, splitting 26.81 on the final 50 after opening up with a 24.26.

Coleman Stewart took the men’s 100 fly, swimming a 44.69. The swim was just 0.23 seconds off his personal best of 44.46, which he set at the 2019 NCAA Championships. Stewart was exceptional on the first 50, splitting 20.81.

France’s Fantine Lesaffre, training with Wolfpack Elite, won the women’s 400 IM in 4:09.81. TAC’s Charlotte Hook took 2nd with a 4:13.09, a few seconds off her personal best.

In a thrilling race, TAC 18-year-old Lance Norris and Kentucky Aquatics 18-year-old Jackson Millard went head-to-head in the 400 IM. Turning with each other at the 200 mark, Millard then posted a speedy 1:03.36 split on breaststroke, over 3 seconds faster than Norris. Millard didn’t have the speed coming home, however, only splitting 54.38 on the final 100, while Norris came screaming home in 50.91. In the end, Norris finished in 3:48.40 to Millard’s 3:48.75. GA 14-year-old Baylor Stanton came in 3rd, swimming a personal best of 3:52.71. It was an outstanding performance by Stanton, putting him 6th all-time among 13-14 boys in the event. He’s also just 1.25 seconds off the NAG, held by Thomas Heilman.