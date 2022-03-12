Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Claire Curzan Re-Breaks 17-18 100 Back NAG with 49.52 Relay Lead-Off at Cary

2022 CARY SECTIONALS (ESSZ)

  • March 10-13, 2022
  • Triangle Aquatic Center, Cary, North Carolina
  • Short Course Yards (25 yards), prelims/finals
Claire Curzan can’t stop won’t stop. After breaking Regan Smith‘s 17-18 girls SCY 100 back NAG a month ago, the 17-year-old lowered the time again. She did it leading off TAC’s 400 medley relay tonight at the Cary Sectionals meet.

The U.S. Olympian and future Stanford Cardinal hadn’t yet raced in Cary, but swam on the relay tonight, throwing down a blistering 49.52 100 back. The swim comes in 0.09 seconds faster than the NAG-setting 49.61 she swam at the NCHSAA 4A State Championships on February 10th. Of course, that means the 17-year-old has now chipped even more off the NAG and is inching closer and closer towards the American Record of 49.16.

With the swim, Curzan remains the #4 performer all-time in the event, behind only Regan Smith, Beata Nelson, and Katharine Berkoff. Here is the newly-updated list of all-time top 5 performers in the women’s SCY 100 back:

Rank Time Swimmer Meet
1 49.16 Regan Smith 2021 MN AQJT March Invite
2 49.18 Beata Nelson 2019 NCAA Championships
3 49.41 Katharine Berkoff 2022 ACC Championship
4 49.52 Claire Curzan 2022 Speedo ESSZ Spring SC Champs
5 49.69 Ally Howe 2017 Pac-12 Championships

Curzan’s swim also marks the #6 performance all-time, putting her in the all-time top 10 twice. Only American Record holder Regan Smith has been faster than Curzan’s 49.52 multiple times. Here is the list of all-time top 10 performances in the women’s SCY 100 back:

Rank Time Swimmer Meet
1 49.16 Regan Smith 2021 MN AQJT March Invite
2 49.18 Beata Nelson 2019 NCAA Championships
3 49.23 Regan Smith 2022 Pac-12 Championships
4 49.41 Katharine Berkoff 2022 ACC Championship
5 49.50 Regan Smith 2022 Pac-12 Championships
6 49.52 Claire Curzan 2022 Speedo ESSZ Spring SC Champs
7 49.61 Claire Curzan 2022 NC 4A NCHSAA State Championships
8 49.66 Regan Smith 2019 Sectionals – Raleigh
9 49.67 Beata Nelson Texas Hall of Fame Swimming Invite
10 49.69 Ally Howe 2017 Pac-12 Championships

Yaboi
38 minutes ago

49 low 1 fly if she swims it this meet

