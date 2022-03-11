2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Championships – Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2022 NCAA Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Day Three’s finals session will feature the women’s 500 free, 100 back, 100 breast, and 200 fly. Kate Agger of Wingate posted the top time of the morning in the 500 free; she will be flanked by top-seeded Monica Gumina of Queens, who won the 200 free on Thursday, and her teammate Sophie Lange, who won the 1000 free on Wednesday.

Nova S’eastern’s Cassie Wright and Celina Marquez will be in the middle lanes of the 100 back, having produced the morning’s top two times of 53.11 and 53.18, respectively. Drury’s Laura Pareja will be in lane 3 from where she will try to defend her 2021 title in the event.

Defending champion Danielle Melilli of Queens topped the field in the 100 breast this morning with her first sub-1:01. Indy’s Marizel Van Jaarsveld, who swept the two IM events on Wednesday and Thursday nights, and Savanna Best are seeded second and third.

Expect another exciting butterfly battle between West Chester’s Ann Carozza and Lynn’s Luna Mertins. Carozza broke the Division II record in the 100 fly in prelims, but Mertins eked out the win in the final. The two are seeded first and second in tonight’s 200 final.

Women’s 500 Freestyle – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 4:39.28 – Patri Castro Ortega, Queens (NC) (2016)

Meet Record: 4:39.28 – Patri Castro Ortega, Queens (NC) (2016)

2021 Champion: Giulia Grasso, Queens (NC) – 4:48.80

Podium:

Kate Agger, Wingate – 4:48.02 Sophie Lange, Queens – 4:48.10 Monica Gumina, Queens – 4:51.07 Marina Amorim, Drury – 4:52.83 Jordan Fox, Wayne State – 4:53.70 Allison Weber, Drury – 4:55.12 Megan Goldthorpe, Tampa – 4:56.03 Katarina Matoskova, Colorado Mesa – 4:56.18

It was a thrilling finish in the 500 free that started off Friday night’s finals session. Monica Gumina of Queens, who had come into the meet with the number one time of the year, took off early from lane 3 and found clear water. She led at the 50, 100, 200, and 300, while Kate Agger of Wingate, in lane 4, and Sophie Lange of Queens, in lane 5, traded stroke-for-stroke just behind her. Lange and Agger began to close the gap on the third 100. At the 350, they both made their move. Lange caught her teammate Gumina and surged to the lead. Agger caught Gumina too, and looked like she would finish comfortably in second place.

But she had other ideas in mind. When the bell sounded, Agger motored home, kicking furiously past Lange to win by .08, 4:48.02 to 4:48.10. Gumina held on for third.

Women’s 100 Backstroke – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 52.07 – Polina Lapshina, Queens (NC) (2019)

Meet Record: 52.07 – Polina Lapshina, Queens (NC) (2019)

2021 Champion: Laura Pareja, Drury – 52.98

Podium:

Women’s 100 Breaststroke – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 59.51 – Theresa Michalak, West Florida (2017)

Meet Record: 59.51 – Theresa Michalak, West Florida (2017)

2021 Champion: Danielle Melilli, Queens (NC) – 1:01.32

Podium:

Women’s 200 Butterfly – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 1:56.89 – Mckenzie Stevens, Queens (NC) (2018)

Meet Record: 1:56.89 – Mckenzie Stevens, Queens (NC) (2018)

2021 Champion: Celeste Turner, Delta State – 1:58.29

Podium:

Women’s 800 Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals