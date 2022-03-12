2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Championships – Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

In the last session at the 2022 NCAA Division II Championships, we will have the fastest heat of the 1650 free, the finals of the 100 free, 200 back, and 200 breast, and timed finals of the 400 free relay.

Northern Michigan’s Ondrej Zach is the top seed in the 1650 free with 15:12.42. Luca Alessandrini, who placed third in the 500 free and 11th in the 1000 free, comes in with the second-fastest entry time (15:18.07). Jon Katzenbach (15:18.82) of Grand Valley and Indy’s Cedric Buessing (15:19.03) are also seeded with sub-15:20s. Gavin Moak of Drury set the time to beat this afternoon with 15:31.24.

NCAA Division II record-holder Karol Ostrowski of Drury will try to defend his title in the 100 free; he is seeded third for tonight’s final with 42.87 behind Gregg Lichinsky of McKendree (42.71) and Alex Kunert of Queens (42.86).

Drury’s Mikita Tsmyh (1:41.85), Ben Sampson of Colorado Mesa (1:42.37) and Drury’s Nathan Bighetti (1:42.99) will occupy the middle lanes in the 200 back final. Bighetti is hoping to defend his 2021 title.

In the 200 breast, Florida Southern’s Ludo Viberti (1:55.55), Oklahoma Christian’s JT Amrein (1:55.64) and Davi Mourao of Drury (1:55.74) all swam sub-1:56s this morning.

Men’s 1650 Freestyle – Fastest Heat

NCAA DII Record: 14:55.12 – Fabio Dalu, McKendree (2021)

Meet Record: 14:55.12 – Fabio Dalu, McKendree (2021)

2021 Champion: Fabio Dalu, McKendree – 14:55.12

Podium:

Ondrej Zach, Northern Michigan – 15:09.55 Miguel Marcos, Wingate – 15:13.57 Cedric Buessing, Indy – 15:13.86 Victor Rosado, Oklahoma Christian – 15:17.95 Eric Hieber, Grand Valley – 15:20.12 Luca Alessandrini, Nova S’eastern – 15:20.55 Jon Katzenbach, Grand Valley – 15:26.04 Gavin Moak, Drury – 15:31.24

Ondrej Zach of Northern Michigan led the final from wire to wire. He moved to about a body-length lead at the halfway mark and continued to build his advantage to the end.

Meanwhile, behind him, there was an exciting race for second place. Miguel Marcos of Wingate, Indy’s Cedric Buessing, and Victor Rosado traded leads but in the end, Marcos got his hand to the wall first.

Only Drury’s Gavin Moak with his 15:31.24 made it onto the podium from morning heats.

Men’s 100 Freestyle – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 41.25 – Karol Ostrowski, Drury (2021)

Meet Record: 41.25 – Karol Ostrowski, Drury (2021)

2021 Champion: Karol Ostrowski, Drury – 41.25

Podium:

Karol Ostrowski, Drury – 41.91 Matej Dusa, Queens – 42.23 Alex Kunert, Queens – 42.65 Gregg Lichinsky, McKendree – 42.85 Zach Linder, Lindenwood – 43.34 Xander Skinner, McKendree – 43.79 Slava Ohnov, Wingate – 43.81 Skyler Cook-Weeks, Queens – 43.84

Drury’s Karol Ostrowski successfully defended his 100 free title with an explosive final 25 yards that propelled him past Queens’ Matej Dusa who looked like he had the advantage at the third wall. It was a nice comeback for Ostrowski, whom Dusa beat in the 50 free on Wednesday. Ostrowski split 20.0-21.9 to Dusa’s 19.8-22.3.

Men’s 200 Backstroke – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 1:40.74 – Matthew Josa, Queens (NC) (2014)

Meet Record: 1:40.74 – Matthew Josa, Queens (NC) (2014)

2021 Champion: Nathan Bighetti, Drury – 1:43.51

Podium:

Men’s 200 Breaststroke – Finals

NCAA DII Record: 1:51.71 – Anton Lobanov, Nova S’eastern (2015)

Meet Record: 1:51.71 – Anton Lobanov, Nova S’eastern (2015)

2021 Champion: Filipe Pinheiro, McKendree – 1:55.80

Podium:

Men’s 400 Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals

NCAA DII Record: 2:49.98 – Queens (NC) (2019)

Meet Record: 2:49.98 – Queens (NC) (2019)

2021 Champion: Drury – 2:50.98

Podium: