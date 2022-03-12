NC State Recruit Aubree Brouwer Hits 53.50 100FL on Day 2 of Columbia Sectional

2022 Region VII Speedo Spring Sectionals

March 10-13, 2022

Mizzou Aquatics Center, Columbia, MO

SCY (25 yards)

Results (on MeetMobile)

Top 5 Team Scores Through Day 2

COMBINED

Empire KC Swim Club – 1160 Greater Omaha Aquatics – 795.5 Parkway Swim Club – 726 Northwest Arkansas Aquatics – 630 Springfield Aquatics – 590

WOMEN

Empire KC Swim Club – 478.5 Springfield Aquatics – 472 Northwest Arkansas Aquatics – 443 Ad Astra Area Aquatics – 434 Greater Omaha Aquatics – 414

MEN

Empire KC Swim Club – 681.5 Greater Omaha Aquatics – 381.5 Parkway Swim Club – 363.5 Tsunami Swim Team of K.C. – 343 Columbia Swim Club – 227

Empire KC Swim Club leads the men’s, women’s, and combined team scoring through the first two days of the Columbia Sectionals. They started off Friday night’s finals session the right way, with 17-year-old Anne Deedy clocking a new personal best en route to winning the women’s 400 IM. Deedy swam a 4:19.89, breaking 4:20 for the first time in her career. A Georgia tech recruit, Deedy swam a well-balanced race, splitting 59.19 on fly, 1:07.02 on back, 1:12.28 on breast, and 1:01.40 on freestyle.

King Marlin Swim Club 16-year-old Ryan Healy won the men’s 400 IM handily, swimming a 3:51.17. The swim marks a new personal best for Healy, taking 1.16 seconds off his previous best of 3:52.33, which he swam in December at the Speedo Winter Junior Championships. Healy was excellent on freestyle, splitting 52.73 on the final 100 of the race.

Springfield Aquatics 18-year-old Aubree Brouwer swam a huge new personal best to win the women’s 100 fly. Brouwer, an NC State recruit, clocked a 53.50, dipping under 54 seconds for the first time in her career. She swam a relatively tight race, splitting 25.46 on the first 50, then coming home in 28.04.

Brouwer then went on to win the women’s 50 breast, swimming a 27.81. The swim was a personal best by over a second and was good for her to win the event tonight by over a second as well.

Sioux Center Seahawks 18-year-old Kohen Rankin, the 200 breast champion from day 1, won the men’s 50 breast. As was the case with his 200 breast, Rankin posted a massive personal best, swimming a 24.43 to obliterate his previous mark of 26.52, which was just one year old. Parkway Swim Club 18-year-old Will Bonnett, a BYU recruit, was a close 2nd, touching in a new personal best of 24.57.

Other Day 2 Event Winners