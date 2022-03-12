Florida Recruit Josh Parent Wins Twice on Day 2 of Pleasant Prairie Sectional

2022 CENTRAL ZONE SECTION 1 SPRING CHAMPS

March 10-13, 2022

Pleasant Prairie Rec Plex, Pleasant Prairie, WI

LCM (50 meters)

Results (on MeetMobile)

Top 5 Team Scores Through Day 2

COMBINED

Bluefish Swim Club – 851 Phoenix Swimming – 633 Barrington Swim Club – 416 Solo Aquatics – 252 Empire Swimming – 243

WOMEN

Phoenix Swimming – 469 Bluefish Swim Club – 332 Barrington Swim Club – 280 Solo Aquatics – 143 Pleasant Prairie Patriots – 131

MEN

Bluefish Swim Club – 519 Linn-Marr Swim Team – 178 Phoenix Swimming – 164 Sioux Falls Swim Team – 159 Empire Swimming – 155

Day 2 finals at the Pleasant Prairie Sectional kicked off with rising backstroke star Josephine Ramey (Fishers Area Swimming Tigers) winning the women’s 200 back. Ramey swam a 2:12.07, well off her personal best of 2:08.90 from last summer. It appears Ramey may not be very rested for this meet, as her splits slowed down every 50 of the race.

Barrington Swim Club 18-year-old Griffin O’Leary, a USC recruit, won the men’s 200 back handily. O’Leary clocked a 2:02.78, marking a new personal best by 0.42 seconds.

Phoenix Swimming’s Malia Amuan won the women’s 100 free in 57.63, touching just off her personal best of 57.54, which she swam last May. Bluefish Swim Club 13-year-old Jacqueline Zipagan swam a gigantic new personal best to take 2nd. Zipagan swam a 57.83, taking over 5 seconds off her previous best of 1:03.21, which she established last July.

Sioux Falls Swim Team’s Matthew Sorbe, 18, swam a 52.53 to win the men’s 100 free. Sorbe’s swim was a new personal best by 1.5 seconds.

Bluefish 17-year-old Josh Parent won a pair of events on Friday night. He first took the men’s 200 fly, swimming a 2:02.26. The swim was 2-tenths of a second off his personal best. Then the Florida recruit swam a 4:02.39 to win the men’s 400 free, touching first by over 3 seconds. That swim was off Parent’s personal best of 3:59.24, but he also swam the race only about 20 minutes after the 200 fly.

Other Day 2 Event Winners