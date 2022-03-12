Bruno Fratus Chasing Paris 2024: “That’s the difference a good swim can make”

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Tokyo Olympic medalist Bruno Fratus while he was in Marseille shooting with his suit partner, arena. Bruno gives us an update on where he’s at in training and how winning a bronze medal at his 3rd Olympics fueled his fire to go for a 4th Games instead of hanging up his goggles.

